How to watch the Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings: TV, live stream info for tonight’s WNBA game

Kiki Iriafen and the Washington Mystics head to Arlington, Texas, to take on Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings tonight on NBCSN and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with WNBA Showtime. See below to find out how to watch tonight’s Mystics vs Wings match-up, as well as additional information on how to follow all of the exciting WNBA action on Peacock.

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Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings Game Preview:

The Washington Mystics (2-1) are coming off a 104-102 overtime victory against the Indiana Fever on Friday. Sonia Citron scored 30 points, while Iriafen added 25 points and 13 rebounds. The duo, selected third and fourth respectively in last year’s draft, scored a combined 44 points after halftime.

Washington currently has the youngest roster in the WNBA with an average age of 24 years and three days. Citron leads the team in scoring with an average of 24.3 points per game through the first three match ups. Iriafen is right behind her with 19.0 ppg and leads the team with 13.7 rebounds per game.

The Dallas Wings (1-2) are looking to bounce back after a 90-86 loss against the Minnesota Lynx last Thursday. Bueckers finished with 27 points, Maddy Siegrist added 17, and Odyssey Sims scored 11.

“It’s real talk, and it’s accountability,” said Wings’ head coach Jose Fernandez after the loss on Thursday. “That’s what I told them. There’s selfishness in this locker room. There is. You’ve got to look in the mirror and be accountable for how you played, and don’t get upset if you think you should’ve played more, or didn’t play enough, or didn’t get the shots you think you should’ve gotten.”

Fernandez, who was hired last October, is the Wings’ fifth coach in the last seven seasons. Before then, he spent the last 25 seasons at the helm of the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team, where he was 485-317 overall.

While many have been skeptical about the public criticism of his team, his players have his back.

“He’s a wonderful coach,” said Azaiah James at today’s shootaround. “He pushes us every day. He wants the best out of us. He’s very detailed, and he just wants us to be great players.”

“Yeah, I agree. I think he pushes us to be better every single day,” added Siegrist. “We take that as a lesson and try to come together and be the best we can be. Like I said, we’re only three games in. We’re still figuring it out as a group. Nobody wants to be playing their best basketball three games into the year. You want to get better every single game. I think that’s the goal overall — for the staff and us to grow and learn every single day.”

Tonight’s game is the first of three meetings between the two teams this season. They will meet again on July 31 and August 5.

WNBA Weekly Preview: Paige Bueckers vs. Sonia Citron leads this week’s top matchups Cole Huff dives into the biggest games and storylines in the WNBA after an action-packed first full week of games.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings:

When: Monday, May 18

Monday, May 18 Where: College Park Center, Arlington, TX

College Park Center, Arlington, TX Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

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