MLB Power Rankings: Phillies surge into top 10, White Sox building momentum

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, the Dodgers would like the loose bodies to stop, a movement begins in St. Louis, the Phillies continue to rise under interim manager Don Mattingly, and the Tigers and Royals take a tumble.

As a reminder, this article is a combination of current performance and long-term outlook.

Let’s get started!

Note: Rankings are from the morning of Monday, May 18

1) Atlanta Braves

Last week: 1

Drake Baldwin scoffs at the notion of a sophomore slump. The 2025 NL Rookie of the Year Award winner has leveled up so far this season with 13 homers to go along with an exquisite .301/.385/.543 batting line. Equally impressive is that seven of those 13 homers have come against left-handed pitching.

2) Los Angeles Dodgers ⬆️

Last week: 4

Five wins in a row for the Dodgers, who need to do something about reining in all of these “loose bodies.” After new closer Edwin Díaz required surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow last month, now left-handed starter Blake Snell needs a procedure of his own. Like with Díaz, the Dodgers are hopeful that Snell will be able to return this season, likely just in time for the playoffs.

3) Tampa Bay Rays ⬇️

Last week: 3

Shane McClanahan will carry a 21 2/3 inning scoreless streak into his start against the Orioles on Monday. It’s a great story after injuries got in the way of him pitching in the majors over the past two years. The first-place Rays are 6-2 in his starts this season.

4) San Diego Padres ⬆️

Last week: 7

Well, there wasn’t much drama in this year’s edition of the “Vedder Cup.” Gavin Sheets slugged a pair of homers and Lucas Giolito was victorious in his Padres’ debut on Sunday Night Baseball as the club finished off a season sweep of the Mariners. Just a half-game back of first place in the NL West, up next for the Padres is a huge series against the Dodgers back in San Diego.

5) Chicago Cubs ⬇️

Last week: 2

Rivalry Weekend moves right into Rivalry Week for the Cubs, as they’ll square off against the Brewers for three in Wrigley Field to begin the week. It’s the first meeting between these clubs this season in what is shaping up to be a compelling race in the NL Central.

6) New York Yankees ⬇️

Last week: 5

The Yankees have lost seven out of their last nine, including a stunner against the Mets on Sunday. Max Fried is out indefinitely due to a bone bruise in his left elbow, but Gerrit Cole touched 99.6 mph his latest minor league rehab start on Saturday. Cole should join the Yankees’ rotation before the end of the month.

7) Milwaukee Brewers ⬇️

Last week: 6

I wondered in the preseason edition of MLB Power Rankings if Jacob Misiorowski would be able to take a step forward as a true ace this year. Well, he’s doing that and then some. The 24-year-old fireballer has back-to-back double-digit strikeout games and hasn’t allowed a run in his last 18 1/3 innings across three starts. Perhaps most impressive of all, he’s walked just five batters across those three starts. It’s one thing to throw 102 mph, but doing it while limiting walks can truly take him to the next level.

8) St. Louis Cardinals ⬆️

Last week: 9

The Cardinals have been a fun surprise this season and now there’s a new wrinkle at Busch Stadium in the form of the “Tarps Off” movement.

Run = IN

Tarps = OFF pic.twitter.com/UuDzcX9VSb — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 16, 2026

The sudden sensation sprung from an unlikely source, as the baseball team from Stephen F. Austin (in the area for the National Club Baseball Division II World Series) started the trend while sitting in the stands on Friday night.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol appreciated the energy they brought. In addition to inviting the team to the clubhouse after the game for a “tarps off” celebration, Marmol also bought tickets in the right-field loge section specifically aimed at fans who wanted to bring the energy. With upcoming home series against division rivals in the Pirates and Cubs, the timing couldn’t be better for this to take off.

9) Cleveland Guardians ⬆️

Last week: 11

Do not adjust your set. The Guardians slugged five home runs on Sunday for the first time since 2019. Angel Martinez had one of them (actually his fourth in his last five games) and he’s now up to nine homers in 44 games after hitting just 11 in 139 games last year. He’s actually already tied for the number of barrels (12) he had last year, but in 231 fewer batted ball events. Legitimate progress from the 24-year-old.

10) Philadelphia Phillies ⬆️

Last week: 13

The Phillies have quickly worked their way back into the top 10 in our rankings, and it really feels like they should be here to stay. They got to Paul Skenes on Sunday while Zack Wheeler fired seven innings of one-run ball. Remember the concerns about his velocity? He’s got a 1.99 ERA since coming off the IL.

11) Pittsburgh Pirates ⬇️

Last week: 8

While the aforementioned Paul Skenes was knocked around by the Phillies on Sunday, he flirted with a no-hitter in his previous start against the Rockies. The dominant right-hander didn’t give up his first hit until one out in the seventh inning.

Mickey Moniak breaks up Paul Skenes' no hitter with one out in the seventh inning as Oneil Cruz couldn't get there in time pic.twitter.com/sxcSMlIGBv — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 13, 2026

It’s been 29 years since the Pirates’ last no-hitter. Only five teams have a longer drought. It feels like it’s just a matter of time before Skenes makes it happen.

12) Chicago White Sox ⬆️

Last week: 18

The White Sox have arrived, perhaps a bit ahead of schedule. Fresh off taking two out of three from the Cubs, the White Sox are over .500 for the latest point in a season since 2022. Given the mediocrity of the American League this season, it’s beginning to feel like anything is possible.

13) Athletics ⬇️

Last week: 10

While Nick Kurtz continues to get on base at a ridiculous pace, the A’s are missing All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson due to a left shoulder subluxation. The 24-year-old is attempting the rest and rehab route for now, so it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return. It’s a big loss.

14) Cincinnati Reds ⬇️

Last week: 12

The Reds have faded in a big way in the past month, but Elly De La Cruz is doing his part. The 24-year-old is hitting .419 (18-for-43) over his past 10 games.

15) Texas Rangers ⬇️

Last week: 14

It’s been a struggle for this team to get any sustained momentum this season and latest hiccup came over the weekend as the Rangers lost two out of three to the Astros. The health of Corey Seager is a major concern as the moment. Amid the worst start of his career and an 0-for-27 hitless streak, he missed all three games against the Astros over the weekend and is expected to visit a back specialist.

16) Arizona Diamondbacks ⬆️

Last week: 20

The Diamondbacks gave Michael Soroka a one-year deal worth $7.5 million guaranteed this offseason and it’s looking like one of the best bargains of the winter. The 28-year-old allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings in Sunday’s win over the Rockies and now holds a 3.49 ERA through nine starts overall. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of those outings.

17) Washington Nationals ⬆️

Last week: 22

Daylen Lile surprised down the stretch last season before getting off to a slow start this year, but he’s hitting .304/.349/.607 with four homers and 11 RBI in May. Washington is trotting out a fun lineup right now.

18) Seattle Mariners ⬇️

Last week: 16

The Mariners were swept by the Padres this past weekend and they’ve lost Cal Raleigh and Brendan Donovan due to injury in recent days. At least top prospect Colt Emerson is finally here?

Don't expect instant fantasy output from Emerson After making his MLB debut on Sunday Night Baseball, Mariners' top prospect Colt Emerson currently profiles as a better "real-life" prospect than he does for fantasy purposes.

19) Toronto Blue Jays

Last week: 19

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his first home run since April 20 as the Blue Jays secured a series win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. moved up in the order to the 2 spot and hit a home run in his first at bat 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Z3Nwx2OShX — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2026

Guerrero has been open during his struggles about how hard he’s been working to get back on track. Blue Jays fans will have to hope that the worm is starting to turn.

20) Baltimore Orioles ⬆️

Last week: 24

The Orioles have been a disappointment so far and perhaps nobody epitomizes that more than Gunnar Henderson, who entered Sunday’s game hitting just .199 for the year. He broke out with four hits — including a homer — as the Orioles salvaged the finale from the Nationals. Like Guerrero above, Henderson’s success is critical to Baltimore’s chances.

21) Minnesota Twins ⬆️

Last week: 25

We should maybe start to have different ways to categorize a Maddux, because what Bailey Ober did last Tuesday against the Marlins (2 H, 0 BB, 7K) was incredible. He needed just 89 pitches for the shutout victory.

22) Miami Marlins ⬇️

Last week: 21

It’s May 18 and Liam Hicks (!) is second in the majors with 40 RBI. There’s still a long way to go, but that’s a shocking stat as we approach Memorial Day Weekend.

23) New York Mets ⬆️

Last week: 28

With an improbable comeback victory on Sunday against the Yankees, the Mets went 5-1 on their homestand. There’s still a lot to overcome, especially with Clay Homes sidelined due to a broken fibula, but youngsters A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge are giving this team a jolt.

24) Detroit Tigers ⬇️

Last week: 17

It’s sad to see the Tigers continue to fall, but they have only two wins in their last 12 games. At least Casey Mize was excellent his return from the IL this weekend, but Tarik Skubal can’t come back fast enough.

25) Kansas City Royals ⬇️

Last week: 15

The Royals take a step back in this week’s rankings, but Bobby Witt Jr.’s deke of Ivan Herrera this weekend was one of the best in recent memory.

Bobby Witt Jr. fooled him 😯 pic.twitter.com/FSr9m4Q6RP — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2026

26) San Francisco Giants ⬆️

Last week: 27

There’s been a ton of attention paid to what the Giants aren’t doing offensively — and justifiably so — but Casey Schmitt is enjoying a breakout season so far. The 27-year-old popped two homers on Saturday and is slashing .297/.344/.531 on the year. He’s not drawing many walks, but he’s upped his contact rate and his percentage of pulled air fly balls.

27) Boston Red Sox ⬇️

Last week: 23

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Trevor Story and now we have some more context as to why. The veteran shortstop landed on the injured list late last week due to a sports hernia which has been bothering him since spring training. He’s still assessing his options as it pertains to surgery, but either way it’s looking like an extended absence. Not what you want for a team who already needs to dig out of a massive hole.

28) Houston Astros ⬇️

Last week: 26

What should the Astros do with Tatsuya Imai? The southpaw surrendered six runs in four innings in his return to the majors last week against the Mariners and now holds a brutal 9.24 ERA with a 2.05 WHIP through four starts. The Astros would need his permission to send him to Triple-A, but there’s also the option of moving him to the bullpen. His start against the Twins on Monday night will be fascinating to watch.

29) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 29

The Rockies have lost 12 out of their last 16 games and one of the better stories of their first half, Chase Hollander, landed on the injured list over the weekend with a right elbow sprain. While there’s optimism from the MRI results, the Rockies don’t have a clear timetable for his return.

30) Los Angeles Angels

Last week: 30

The Angels were 11-10 roughly one month ago. They are 5-21 since, with little hope of turning things around.

