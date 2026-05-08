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Katie McBeath, Daniil Parkman end pairs’ figure skating partnership

  
Published May 8, 2026 06:26 AM

Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman, the U.S. pairs’ figure skating bronze and silver medalists the last two seasons, have ended their partnership.

“After much thought and discussion, Katie and I have decided to conclude our skating partnership,” was posted on Parkman’s Instagram story. “I’m incredibly proud of everything we accomplished together and I’m deeply grateful for the support from our coaches, families, officials and skating community throughout this journey. I wish Katie nothing but success and happiness in the future, both on and off the ice. For me it has been an honor to represent the United States and I’m looking forward to continuing to compete for the U.S. team.”

McBeath, 31, and Parkman, 26, placed third at this past January’s Prevagen U.S. Championships. They were not in the running for the Olympic team because Parkman, who formerly competed for Georgia, does not have U.S. citizenship.

McBeath and Parkman could still compete at World Championships, where they placed 12th in March in their last competition together.

They teamed up in May 2023.

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