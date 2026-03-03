 Skip navigation
How to watch 2026 Pro Swim Series Westmont

  
Published March 3, 2026 05:48 AM

Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Summer McIntosh and Leon Marchand headline a Pro Swim Series meet in Westmont, Illinois, airing on NBC, NBCSN and Peacock this week.

Westmont marks the second of four Pro Series stops leading up to the major international meet of 2026, the Pan Pacific Championships in August in Irvine, California.

2026 Pro Swim Series Westmont Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Wednesday7 p.m.USA Swimming Network
Thursday7 p.m.Peacock
Friday7 p.m.NBCSN, Peacock
Saturday1 p.m.*NBC
7 p.m.USA Swimming Network

*Delayed broadcast

Ledecky and the Canadian McIntosh are slated to go head-to-head in the 800m freestyle (Wednesday) and the 200m free (Friday).

Last August, Ledecky won a record seventh world title in one event in claiming the 800m free, while also denying McIntosh’s bid to join Michael Phelps as the only swimmers to win five individual events at a single World Championships.

Also in Westmont, France’s Marchand, the world’s best male swimmer, changes up his traditional event lineup by taking on the 200m and 400m frees.

In Friday’s 200m free, he faces a field that includes Olympic bronze medalist Luke Hobson. In Saturday’s 400m free, the top seed is 2023 World champion Sam Short of Australia.

Dressel is entered in all of his primary events -- 50m and 100m frees and butterflies -- highlighted by a 100m fly showdown Saturday with 2025 U.S. champion Shaine Casas.

Summer McIntosh
Summer McIntosh, Leon Marchand named World Aquatics Swimmers of the Year
Summer McIntosh and Leon Marchand won the awards for a second consecutive year.