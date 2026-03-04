How to watch the 2026 Big East Women’s Basketball tournament on Peacock: Schedule, streaming info, results

Peacock will have live streaming coverage of all 10 games in the 2026 Big East women’s basketball tournament, which will be held March 6-9 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

UConn, the last unbeaten team (20-0 Big East, 31-0 overall) in Division I, will enter the tournament as the defending champion and the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll. It’s the 655th time that head coach Geno Auriemma’s Huskies have been ranked, breaking a tie with former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for most all-time.

The top five seeds earned first-round byes in the tournament: UConn, Villanova (16-4 Big East, 23-6 overall), Marquette (12-8, 18-11), Seton Hall (12-8, 18-11) and Creighton (11-9, 15-14).

Since DePaul’s title in 2020, the Huskies have won the Big East tournament for the past five seasons.

More details below on the Big East women’s basketball tournament, including how to watch on Peacock and NBCSN:

2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Scores, Results:

(all times are ET; teams are listed with seeding)

Friday, March 6



No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Butler, 11 a.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity)

No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 DePaul, 1:30 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity)

No. 6 St. John’s vs. No. 11 Xavier, 4 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity)

Saturday, March 7



Game 4: Georgetown-Butler winner vs. No. 1 UConn, noon, Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity)

Game 5 : No. 4 Marquette vs. No. 5 Creighton, 2:30 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity)

: No. 4 Marquette vs. No. 5 Creighton, 2:30 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity) Game 6 : Providence-DePaul winner vs. No. 2 Villanova, 7 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity)

: Providence-DePaul winner vs. No. 2 Villanova, 7 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity) Game 7: St. John’s-Xavier winner vs. No. 3 Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity)

Sunday, March 8



Semifinal : Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity)

: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity) Semifinal: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV, Xfinity)

Monday, March 9



Championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN Overlfow (YouTubeTV)’

How can I watch the 2026 Big East Women’s Basketball tournament?

Peacock will stream all 10 games of the Big East Women’s Basketball tournament from March 6-9 (with games also available on NBCSN and NBCSN Overflow).

Where is the 2026 Big East Women’s Basketball tournament?

The tournament will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Who won the 2026 Big East Women’s Basketball regular season title?

UConn went undefeated to earn the Big Ten Women’s Basketball regular-season championship. The Huskies have won 47 consecutive games and will enter the Big East tournament as an unbeaten team for the 11th time (but the first since 2018).

Who is calling the games on Peacock?

The two announcing teams for the games are:



John Fanta (play by play), Kim Adams (analyst) and reporter Caroline Pineda

(play by play), (analyst) and reporter Adam Giardino (play by play), Meg Culmo (analyst) and reporter Meghan Caffery.

The studio team includes hosts Carolyn Manno, Lindsay Czarniak and Jac Collinsworth with commentary from former Maryland and Texas A&M forward Aja Ellison, former Marist standout Julianne Viani, former University of Massachusetts Amherst and Tennessee-Chattanooga head coach Matt McCall and former Fordham guard Edona Thaqi.

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock?

