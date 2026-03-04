Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Injury Report: Trae Young set to make Wizards debut

Before the Wizards’ loss to the Rockets on Monday, point guard Trae Young announced that he will make his debut for the team on Thursday against the Jazz. He’s been recovering from knee and quad injuries suffered before his move from Atlanta to the nation’s capital, and as expected, “Ice Trae” will be restricted when he takes the court.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said on Monday that Young will play between 17 and 20 minutes. How long that will be the case is unknown. However, given the Wizards’ desire to retain their 2026 first-round pick, which is top-8 protected, and the team’s current standing, it would not make much sense for Young to play starter’s minutes at any point this season. He’s capable of providing decent fantasy value in 17-20 minutes, so Young should be slotted into lineups once available. But managers will need to keep their expectations in check.

Below are some of the other injuries affecting fantasy basketball during Week 19.

G Egor Dëmin, Brooklyn Nets

Dëmin, a fixture in the Nets’ starting lineup since early November except for back-to-backs, has missed the last two games due to plantar fascia injury management. While his production was limited in the games played before being sidelined, the rookie guard has been the most productive member of Brooklyn’s five-man draft class thus far. The question for the Nets, who are also focused on player development and their draft lottery odds, is how much more do they need to see from Dëmin?

While a full shutdown may not be in the cards, his playing time could decrease to ensure that he’s healthy going into the offseason. Terance Mann (one percent rostered, Yahoo!) was the replacement in the starting lineup, but he has not done enough to merit streaming. Nolan Traoré (11 percent) hasn’t offered much fantasy value, but he’s playing starters’ minutes and has made some strides after a poor start to his rookie campaign.

F/C Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls

Smith has missed the last four and seven of Chicago’s last 10 games with a strained right calf. As of February 26, he was due to be re-evaluated in one week, so the forward/center may be off the board for Week 19. Guerschon Yabusele (seven percent) has served as the starting center, but his production has been limited in that role. Nick Richards (four percent) played well in Sunday’s win over the Bucks, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks in 27 minutes, but inconsistency has been an issue.

G Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell has missed Cleveland’s last four games with a strained right groin, opening a massive hole in the team’s starting lineup. The good news for the Cavaliers is that James Harden returned from a fractured right thumb over the weekend, playing 36 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Nets. As for Mitchell’s spot in the starting lineup, Sam Merrill (11 percent) continues to fill that void, but he doesn’t offer much value beyond three-pointers. Jaylon Tyson (20 percent), who has been starting for the injured Dean Wade, is the superior streaming option in category leagues, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

F Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Due to a left midfoot sprain, Flagg has not appeared in Dallas’s last eight games. His injury is one of many the Mavericks have had to deal with since the All-Star break. P.J. Washington (38 percent) returning from a sprained left ankle gives the Mavericks a boost, and he’s worth rostering with Flagg and Naji Marshall sidelined.

A player to watch for the rest of this season is Ryan Nembhard (one percent), who was signed to a standard deal over the weekend. In Sunday’s loss to the Thunder, his first appearance since February 5, the rookie played 24 minutes off the bench. Given how much he played in late November and the first few weeks of December, it would be unsurprising if Nembhard were to play significant minutes the rest of the way.

F Cameron Johnson and F Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Johnson, who had a rough outing in Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves, was held out of Monday’s win over the Jazz due to right ankle inflammation. The Nuggets don’t play again until Thursday, which may be enough time for the forward to return. On Monday, Jonas Valančiūnas (five percent) was inserted into the starting lineup. However, the 7-footer only played 17 minutes in the win over the Jazz, which isn’t enough time to make him a streaming option. Tim Hardaway Jr. (13 percent) and Bruce Brown (three percent) exceeded 30 minutes off the bench on Monday, and they’re the players worth a look in deeper leagues if Johnson misses more time.

As for Gordon, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that he’s targeting Friday’s game against the Knicks for his return from a strained hamstring. Julian Strawther (two percent) has moved into the starting lineup, and he’s likely the odd man out once Gordon is cleared. However, Johnson’s injury could leave Strawther in the starting lineup for the time being.

Source: The Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon is targeting a Friday return (against NY) from the hamstring injury that sidelined him Jan. 23.



It remains to be seen if he gets cleared by then, but Denver desperately needs him - again.



More here, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/RnXWJArrUm — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 4, 2026

G Stephen Curry and F/C Kristaps Porziņģis, Golden State Warriors

Unfortunately for fantasy managers, they’re going to have to wait a bit longer for Curry to return to action. On Sunday, it was announced that his right knee will be re-evaluated in ten days, which takes him off the board for Week 19 at a minimum. Gui Santos (25 percent) has been the most productive of the Warriors’ streaming options in Curry’s absence, while De’Anthony Melton (15 percent) and Brandin Podziemski (42 percent) also possess added fantasy value.

As for Porziņģis, his illness remains an issue, and as of Monday, head coach Steve Kerr did not know if the 7-foot-3 forward/center would travel with the team for a road trip that begins on Thursday in Houston. Al Horford (10 percent) has seen his playing time increase recently, and the good news for him is that the Warriors won’t have a back-to-back to contend with in Week 19. However, their Week 20 schedule opens with a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday, and the 39-year-old has yet to play both ends of one this season (that’s been the norm for Horford in recent years).

G/F Amen Thompson and F Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

The Rockets have not played since Monday’s win over the Wizards and return to action on Thursday against the Warriors. And the starting lineup could be back to full strength, as Smith is expected to be available after spraining his right ankle last Thursday in Orlando. Reed Sheppard (42 percent) has provided excellent value as the replacement in the starting lineup, but with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka saying on Monday that he’ll likely go back to his usual first five when Smith returns, the second-year guard is likely headed to the bench.

However, that could change depending on Thompson’s status. He exited Monday’s victory during the fourth quarter after spraining his right ankle. An absence for Thompson likely keeps Sheppard in the starting lineup, but he’ll be valuable to fantasy managers in a reserve role as well.

F/C Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers

Sidelined for four months due to a stress fracture in his right foot, Toppin returned to the Pacers’ rotation in a February 26 loss to the Hornets. And he did so as a starter, as the Pacers have been without star forward Pascal Siakam due to a sprained left wrist. However, being a starter does not guarantee starters’ minutes. Toppin logged eight minutes in his first appearance and 11 in the second, with Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle saying that he’ll likely be under a minutes limit for the rest of the season. There isn’t enough value to be gained in rostering Toppin under those circumstances, making Jarace Walker (33 percent) the more appealing option, especially if Siakam remains out.

G Darius Garland, LA Clippers

Garland made his Clippers’ debut on Monday, playing 23 minutes off the bench in a win over the Warriors. Shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line, he finished with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two three-pointers while also recording five turnovers. The turnovers should improve as Garland gets more comfortable with his teammates and vice versa. However, the rest of Week 19 isn’t great for him, as the Clippers’ remaining three games include a back-to-back. That likely limits Garland to two games. Kobe Sanders (less than one percent) was the fifth starter on Monday but offered limited production in 22 minutes of action.

C Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

When the Grizzlies announced on Sunday that Edey would need another surgery on his left ankle, many assumed it was only a matter of time before the team shut him down for the rest of the season. That happened on Tuesday, following the procedure, so the fantasy managers who still have the center rostered can move on. A healthy Santi Aldama (36 percent) would be the most popular fantasy target, but he has appeared in one game since January 26. Announced as a starter ahead of Tuesday’s loss to the Timberwolves, Aldama’s right knee flared up, leading to him being a late scratch.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12 percent) has served as the starting “center” but did not provide much value in what was a challenging matchup. He and GG Jackson (32 percent) will have added fantasy value for the rest of the season, with the latter being the preferred target. Also of note, injury-wise, Cedric Coward (21 percent) returned from a knee injury after Tuesday’s game. Appearing in a game for the first time since February 9, the rookie played 24 minutes, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one three-pointer. Depending on his health and how the Grizzlies handle his availability, Coward can be a factor in fantasy basketball during the playoff weeks.

G Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Powell suffered a Grade 1 groin strain during Thursday’s loss to the 76ers and is considered to be week-to-week. His absence opened up a spot in the starting lineup, with Tyler Herro filling the void after coming off the bench in his first few games back from a rib injury that sidelined him for a month. This also means that Pelle Larsson (12 percent) continues to start, and he’s provided modest value in that role. Managers in 10-team formats should scour the waiver wire for Andrew Wiggins (56 percent), as he may still be available. The scoring output isn’t always the best, but he has been solid as a rebounder and defender on most nights.

C Joel Embiid and G VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid has not appeared in a game since February 26, and on Saturday, it was announced that the 7-footer would miss at least three more games before his strained right oblique is re-evaluated. As has been the case throughout the season, Andre Drummond (15 percent) has served as the starting center in Embiid’s absence, with Adem Bona (one percent) retaining his usual backup role. Drummond is worth a look for managers needing rebounding and field goal percentage, but he has not brought much else to the table in fantasy basketball.

Also of concern to the 76ers was Edgecombe exiting Tuesday’s loss to the Spurs at halftime with lower back soreness. Cam Payne (less than one percent) started the third quarter, but the 76ers not having Kelly Oubre Jr. due to an illness was also a factor in that decision. If Oubre is available and Edgecombe isn’t, Quentin Grimes (22 percent) would be the replacement and worth the streaming risk. Grimes started on Tuesday because Oubre was unavailable.

G/F Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Avdija’s lower back continues to be an issue, with the All-Star wing having missed Portland’s last four games. He’s considered questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Grizzlies, so there is a chance that Avdija plays. While Kris Murray (one percent) has been his replacement in the starting lineup, an illness forced him to leave Sunday’s loss to the Hawks. Vit Krejčí (one percent) moved into the lineup to begin the third quarter and can provide three-point production in that role. However, Murray is questionable for Wednesday’s game, and Krejčí does not provide enough value across the board to be worth the risk in most leagues.

F Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Murray aggravated the sprained left ankle that sidelined him for most of January during the Kings’ February 25 loss to the Rockets, and was given a two-week re-evaluation timeline. His absence has opened a spot in the starting lineup for Nique Clifford (26 percent), who boasts silly-season standout potential. A double-digit scorer in five straight and nine of his last 12 games, the rookie has averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in his last three. Clifford has not shot the three well, making 15.4 percent of his attempts, but the ability to put up numbers in multiple categories makes him an intriguing option for the rest of the season.

F/C Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

Murray-Boyles aggravated his sprained left thumb during Toronto’s February 25 loss to the Spurs and has been day-to-day since. Interestingly, he started that game against San Antonio despite Jakob Poeltl (82 percent) being available. Poeltl has moved into the starting lineup since CMB’s injury, with Sandro Mamukelashvili‘s (10 percent) going unchanged. The issue with Mamu is that his playing time has decreased as Poeltl’s has increased, with Mamu playing between 14 and 16 minutes in each of Toronto’s last four games.

F Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Markkanen suffered hip and ankle injuries during a Jazz practice on February 25, and it was announced that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. His replacement in the starting lineup has changed by the game, making it challenging to pinpoint any of them as streaming options. John Konchar (three percent), Blake Hinson (less than one percent) and EJ Harkless (two percent) have been the starters in Utah’s last three games. For managers in leagues where Kyle Filipowski (40 percent) and Ace Bailey (37 percent) aren’t available, Brice Sensabaugh (18 percent) may be the best streaming option despite coming off the bench.

G/F Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

George sprained his left elbow during Monday’s loss to the Rockets and did not play the following night in Orlando. His absence opened up a spot in the starting lineup for Will Riley (16 percent), who logged 33 minutes and finished with 19 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and two three-pointers. Even if George is available for Thursday’s game against the Jazz, Riley will be worth holding onto for the rest of the season. Justin Champagnie (nine percent) was also productive against the Magic, but his silly season outlook has lost some luster recently due to him playing 25 minutes or more just twice since February 1.