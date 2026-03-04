How to watch Jordan Stolz chase history at World Championships

Jordan Stolz wants to finish his speed skating season by making even more history at this weekend’s World Championships.

Stolz, who won two gold medals and one silver at the Olympics, plans to race both the World Sprint Championships on Thursday and Friday and the World Allround Championships on Saturday and Sunday at the famed Thialf in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Unlike the World Single Distances Championships with medals for every race (which are not held this year), the World Sprint and Allround Championships award two separate titles combining results from two days of sprints (500m and 1000m on Thursday and Friday) and two days of allrounds (500m up to 10,000m on Saturday and Sunday).

So Stolz is slated to race eight times over four days from the shortest sprint — 500m — to the longest distance race — 10,000m, which takes 13 minutes.

2026 World Speed Skating Championships Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Thursday (sprint) 1 p.m. Women’s 500m Peacock 1:36 p.m. Men’s 500m Peacock 2:23 p.m. Women’s 1000m Peacock 3:21 p.m. Men’s 1000m Peacock Friday (sprint) 1 p.m. Women’s 500m Peacock 1:36 p.m. Men’s 500m Peacock 2:23 p.m. Women’s 1000m Peacock 3:21 p.m. Men’s 1000m Peacock Saturday (allround) 7:05 a.m. Women’s 500m Peacock 7:37 a.m. Men’s 500m Peacock 8:20 a.m. Women’s 3000m Peacock 9:46 a.m. Men’s 5000m Peacock Sunday (allround) 7:30 a.m. Women’s 1500m Peacock 8:16 a.m. Men’s 1500m Peacock 9:12 a.m. Women’s 5000m Peacock 10:06 a.m. Men’s 10,000m Peacock

Since world sprints and world allrounds were combined to take place in the same week in even years in 2020, only once has any man or woman started both competitions in the same year: in 2024, Japan’s 10-time Olympic medalist Miho Takagi (who will make allround worlds this weekend her farewell competition). But Takagi, after winning the sprint title, withdrew from allrounds halfway through.

“So nobody’s ever done that before,” Stolz said of the worlds double after his last Olympic race in Milan on Feb. 21. “We’ll see if I can pull that off.”

Stolz won the most recent world allround title in 2024, becoming at age 19 the youngest man to win it since the second of fellow Wisconsinite Eric Heiden’s three consecutive titles in 1978.

Stolz skipped sprint worlds in 2024 to put all his energy into allrounds, which included racing a 10,000m for the second time in his career. Most sprint stars like Stolz rarely if ever race the 10,000m.

In 2022, Stolz placed fourth at sprint worlds, less than a month after making his Olympic debut at age 17 and before he reeled off world single distances titles in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m in 2023 and 2024.

The only men to win both sprint and allround world titles in a career are Americans Shani Davis (who formerly coached Stolz and remains a friendly adviser) and Heiden.