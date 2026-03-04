2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

The 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season has now crested the halfway mark, and only one point separates the championship leader, Hunter Lawrence, from second-place Eli Tomac as Round 9 of the SuperMotocross World Championship gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Twenty points further back, Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen are tied, but they need to begin making some moves before the two leaders begin to gap them. If either loses four additional points, they will be more than one full race out of the lead.

According to WeWentFast.com, this is the closest points battle ever at the end of Daytona. This event has fluctuated between Rounds 8 and 10 since 1998, which makes the comparison even more meaningful.

Indianapolis will host the second Triple Crown of the season, and it will be the second time in its history that Lucas Oil Stadium will host the format. The 2024 Triple Crown was decided with consistency as Jett Lawrence swept the three races. Second-place Ken Roczen (2-2-3) and third-place Chase Sexton (3-3-2) swept the podium.

That is in sharp contrast to the Triple Crown race earlier this season in Houston, Texas. No one swept the podium in that race, and the winning rider, Cooper Webb, failed to win one of the features. Roczen (1-5-4) won the first feature in Houston before finishing third overall. Hunter (7-1-2) won the second race and finished second overall, while Tomac (3-13-1) salvaged fourth-place points after his disastrous second feature.

With eight overall wins, Tomac is widely considered the King of Triple Crowns, which should come in handy at Indianapolis, where he has only a 6.1 average finish. He’s won this round twice (2017, 2022), but he’s also finished well outside the top 10 in 15th.

Tomac (19) also leads the field in individual race wins in this format. Webb (10) is the only other rider in the field with double-digit TC feature wins.

Joey Savatgy earned his second top-five last week in Daytona to contribute to his best 450 season since he was a rookie in 2019. He has not yet finished on the podium, so there is still a milestone to record.

Garrett Marchbanks (seventh) and Shane McElrath (eighth) earned their first top-10s of the season last week in Daytona.

Aaron Plessinger still seeks his first top-five of 2026, but he came close last week with a season-high of sixth.

250 Notes

Pierce Brown finished third last week in Daytona and clung to the red plate by two points over Seth Hammaker. He enters Indianapolis with an opportunity to do something he has never done: podium in three consecutive rounds. He earned two consecutive podiums in his career, finishing third in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Salt Lake City at the end of 2022.

Nate Thrasher has two Triple Crown wins in his career, but both of those came without winning an individual race. He finished 2-2-3 in Arlington, Texas, in 2023 and 3-3-2 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jo Shimoda has six Triple Crown starts without winning an overall. He has scored eight individual race podiums and stood on the overall box twice.

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (4 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Hunter Lawrence (1 win, 6 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Ken Roczen (1 win, 4 podiums, 6 top-fives, 8 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 4 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 1 podium, 4 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (6 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (6 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (4 top-10s)

Justin Hill (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Christian Craig (1 top-10)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 top-10)

Shane McElrath (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (5 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Pierce Brown (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Cole Davies (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (5 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Coty Schock (2 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (2 top-10s)

Cullin Park (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Kyle Peters (1 top-10)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-10)

Jalek Swoll (1 top-10)

Recent Indianapolis races

450s

2025: Cooper Webb (followed by Justin Cooper, Chase Sexton)

2024: Jett Lawrence (Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton)

2023: Ken Roczen (Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb)

2022: Eli Tomac (Justin Barcia, Marvin Musquin)

2021, Race 3: Ken Roczen (Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin)

250s

2025 (Showdown): Seth Hammaker (Tom Vialle, Haiden Deegan)

2024 (East): Cameron McAdoo (Tom Vialle, Haiden Deegan)

2023 (East): Hunter Lawrence (Nate Thrasher, Jordan Smith)

2022 (East): Jett Lawrence (Cameron McAdoo, RJ Hampshire)

2021, Race 3: (East): Christian Craig (Jo Shimoda, Colt Nichols)

Supercross Previews

Anaheim 1 | San Diego | Anaheim 2 | Houston | Glendale | Seattle | Arlington | Daytona

