2026 SuperMotocross Round 8, Daytona: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

The last three Daytona Supercross races featured three winners, and with three title contenders still to score a victory at the famed Daytona International Speedway, another could be added to the record book after Round 8 of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Ken Roczen won last year’s Daytona Supercross over Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger in a field that was devoid of Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence, who were the two riders to win in the two previous seasons.

Make no mistake, this is still Tomac’s house. The only riders to beat him in head-to-head competition since 2016 were Justin Brayton in 2018 and Jett in 2024. In those two races, Tomac finished second. He won seven times in the eight races of that span.

In fact, Tomac has finished first or second in 10 of 11 starts at Daytona. According to WeWentFast.com, the only time he failed to finish on the podium was in his final season as a 250 rider. He finished fourth in that class in 2013.

If Tomac stumbles even slightly, Webb is poised to pounce. He finished as the runner-up in 2025, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2019. He was third in 2020 and 2018, which makes this one of his favorite tracks. He was denied a fourth consecutive Arlington victory last week after being muscled off course by Tomac, and he assured the media afterward that he would take advantage of Tomac if the situation presented itself.

Daytona is as old as American stadium racing. In 1973, Pierre Karsmakers won a Pro Motocross race there and followed up the next season with the first “Supercross” race win, in what was then known as the Yamaha Super Series of Motocross.

Last week was a race of firsts. Hunter Lawrence scored his first 450 Supercross race, with Pierce Brown victorious for the first time on a 250 in the stadium series. Christian Craig scored his first top-10 of 2026 at Arlington.

Not everyone is riding a wave. Chase Sexton finished sixth and has not earned a podium since he won the second Anaheim race in Round 3. The last four rounds without a podium means this is the longest he’s been denied a place on the box since his 450 rookie season of 2021. He has three podium finishes at Daytona, all third-place finishes.

250 Notes

Brown’s victory last week comes only three races after his first SuperMotocross victory in the 2024 SMX Playoff finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Injuries sidelined him for all but two SMX races last year.

The only unfortunate aspect of last weekend was the controversy surrounding Brown’s pass on Jo Shimoda. A red light in the final short straight leading up to the finish line caused Shimoda to roll the jump. Brown jumped and was not penalized by the American Motorcycle Association.

With Haiden Deegan’s domination in the 250 West division and Max Anstie’s season-opening win, Yamaha has won all seven races this season. That streak is in jeopardy this week because Yamaha has not won a 250 SX race at Daytona since 2016 (Jeremy Martin) and only once since 2002 (Chad Reed).

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (3 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Hunter Lawrence (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Chase Sexton (1 win, 1 podium, 4 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (6 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (5 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (3 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Justin Hill (1 top-10)

Christian Craig (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (5 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Pierce Brown (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Cole Davies (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Hunter Yoder (5 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Coty Schock (1 top-10)

Devin Simonson (1 top-10)

Cullin Park (1 top-10)

Kyle Peters (1 top-10)

Recent Daytona races

450s

2025: Ken Roczen (followed by Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger)

2024: Jett Lawrence (Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton)

2023: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton)

2022: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton)

2021: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger)

250s

2025 (East): RJ Hampshire (Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker)

2024 (East): Tom Vialle (Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker)

2023 (East): Hunter Lawrence (Max Anstie, Haiden Deegan)

2022 (East): Jett Lawrence (Stilez Robertson, Cameron McAdoo)

2021 (West): Cameron McAdoo (Stilez Robertson, Pierce Brown)

