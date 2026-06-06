He’s back: Jett Lawrence wins Hangtown 450 Moto 1

RANCHO CORDOVA, California: Jett Lawrence posted the fastest lap in qualification, which gave him the best gate pick that contributed to a holeshot. That was needed for Jett to find his comfort zone as he continues to heal from an ankle injury.

Jett struggled with his starts last week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and had to fight hard for a podium finish. In Round 2 of the 2026 Pro Motocross series, he looked like the Jett fans have come to expect.

Mostly: Jett was still limping noticeably when he ascended the podium.

For most of the moto, Jett led Haiden Deegan, but the rookie rider was under constant pressure from Hunter for the runner-up position. With four minutes remaining on the clock, Hunter pounced and grabbed the spot on the track.

Jett Lawrence edges Haiden Deegan in Round 19, Hangtown 450 Qualification Haiden Deegan had the fastest lap in the first session, which spurred Jett Lawrence to greater speed in Q2.

Deegan tried to respond to the pass, but after losing the second position, he faded to a distant third.

Jorge Prado is one of the best starters in Pro Motocross. He challenged for the podium on the opening lap. Prado found a comfortable spot on the track and maintained his position for the entire race until a mechanical issue ended his day.

Dylan Ferrandis moved up to fourth after Jorge Prado experienced a mechanical issue.

RJ Hampshire rounded out the top five.

Chase Sexton crashed on Lap 1 and fell to 20th. He remounted and climbed to 11th at the end.

Moto 1 Results