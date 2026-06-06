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He’s back: Jett Lawrence wins Hangtown 450 Moto 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 6, 2026 05:45 PM

RANCHO CORDOVA, California: Jett Lawrence posted the fastest lap in qualification, which gave him the best gate pick that contributed to a holeshot. That was needed for Jett to find his comfort zone as he continues to heal from an ankle injury.

Jett struggled with his starts last week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and had to fight hard for a podium finish. In Round 2 of the 2026 Pro Motocross series, he looked like the Jett fans have come to expect.

Mostly: Jett was still limping noticeably when he ascended the podium.

For most of the moto, Jett led Haiden Deegan, but the rookie rider was under constant pressure from Hunter for the runner-up position. With four minutes remaining on the clock, Hunter pounced and grabbed the spot on the track.

MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Jett Lawrence leads Haiden Deegan.JPG
Jett Lawrence edges Haiden Deegan in Round 19, Hangtown 450 Qualification
Haiden Deegan had the fastest lap in the first session, which spurred Jett Lawrence to greater speed in Q2.
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  • Dan Beaver
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Deegan tried to respond to the pass, but after losing the second position, he faded to a distant third.

Jorge Prado is one of the best starters in Pro Motocross. He challenged for the podium on the opening lap. Prado found a comfortable spot on the track and maintained his position for the entire race until a mechanical issue ended his day.

Dylan Ferrandis moved up to fourth after Jorge Prado experienced a mechanical issue.

RJ Hampshire rounded out the top five.

Chase Sexton crashed on Lap 1 and fell to 20th. He remounted and climbed to 11th at the end.

Moto 1 Results

MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 250 Seth Hammaker returns to pits.JPG
Seth Hammaker wins Hangtown 250 Moto 1 to defend Pala victory
Seth Hammaker began the season with a second and two first place finishes in the first three motos.
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