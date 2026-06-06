Jett Lawrence edges Haiden Deegan in Round 19, Hangtown 450 Qualification

RANCHO CORDOVA, California: The budding rivalry between Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan continued into qualification for the Hangtown Classic in Round 19 of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship, Round 2 of Pro Motocross.

Jett’s second session time of 1:49.886 was more than a second and half faster than his Qualification 1 time, as he continues to learn to ride with an injured ankle. He finished third last week in Pala, primarily because of slow reaction times at the gate.

Haiden Deegan (1:50.389) was fastest in the first session, but lost some pace as the track deteriorated. He finished one position behind Jett in both Pala motos, but this time the two riders are 1-2.

Jorge Prado was the only rider who could challenge Hunter Lawrence in the opening laps at Fox Raceway. He’s still fast with the third best time of 1:50.543.

Hunter Lawrence (1:50.797) had a minor crash in the second session, but appeared to be unhurt. He landed fourth on the chart.

Justin Cooper (1:51.014) rounded out the top five.

Chase Sexton (1:51.995 ) is still trying to dial in his Kawasaki and was seventh in qualification.

Returning from injury last week, Aaron Plessinger (1:52.334) is still looking for his flow.

Qualification 1 Results

Qualification 2 Results

Combine Qualification Results

