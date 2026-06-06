Seth Hammaker tops Round 19, Hangtown 250 Qualification

RANCHO CORDOVA, California: Seth Hammaker picked up the pace in the second qualification session for Round 19 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) and topped the chart as he looks to defend his overall victory at Fox Raceway in the season opener.

Hammaker’s time of 1:52.943 in the first session placed him second on the chart behind Ryder DiFrancesco, but Hammaker found three-tenths of a second in the Qualification 2 and will have the best gate pick heading in Hangtown’s first moto. His time of record was 1:52.621.

DiFrancesco’s time of 1:52.871 put him second on the chart. Last week, he struggled in Moto 1 after crashing, but overcame that to finish third in the second race.

Jett Lawrence edges Haiden Deegan in Round 19, Hangtown 450 Qualification Haiden Deegan had the fastest lap in the first session, which spurred Jett Lawrence to greater speed in Q2.

Jo Shimoda (1:52.950) looked tight last week in Pala, but he told NBC Sports prior to the race that he believes all the rust is knocked off. He landed third on the chart.

Cole Davies (1:53.046) posted the fourth fastest lap. He was finished on the podium in third last week as he tries to remind experts that he is great in the outdoor series as well as in supercross.

Levi Kitchen (1:53.058) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 Results

Qualification 2 Results

Combine Qualification Results

