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Howard scores 27, Miles adds 19, Lynx beat Storm 88-68 for seventh straight win

  
Published June 6, 2026 06:02 PM
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

Jun 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Natasha Howard (1) shoots the ball against the Seattle Storm in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jesse Johnson/Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Natasha Howard had a season-high 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting, Olivia Miles added 19 points, six assists and six rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 88-68 on Saturday for their seventh win in a row — the last six by double figures.

Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride scored 11 points apiece for the Lynx (9-2). Howard and Nia Coffey each had three of Minnesota’s season-high-tying 13 steals.

The Storm (3-9), who have lost five in a row, committed a season-high 21 turnovers and shot just 35% (22 of 63) from the field.

Coffey hit a 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining in the second quarter that gave Minnesota the lead for good at 39-38. Howard made two layups while Coffey and Maya Caldwell each hit a 3 in a 10-0 run that made it 55-43 less than three minutes into the third, and it was at least a nine-point game the rest of the way.

Natisha Hiedeman and Jade Melbourne led Seattle with 14 points apiece. Flau’jae Johnson added 10 points.

Dominique Malonga (concussion protocol) returned from an eight-game absence and finished with seven points in 14 minutes off the bench for the Storm.

Up next

Storm: Play Monday at Las Vegas.

Lynx: Host Dallas on Tuesday.