Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Fiso scores 20, Etute adds double-double and Oregon dumps Purdue 82-64 at women’s Big Ten Tournament
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Rory McIlroy says it’s a shame Jon Rahm has rejected a ‘generous’ European peace offering
2026 Big Ten Women's Basketball Championships
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_mckeown_260304.jpg
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
nbc_cbb_oreintv_260304.jpg
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out
nbc_cbb_purore_260304.jpg
Highlights: Oregon works Purdue in Indy

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies

March 4, 2026 10:57 PM
Jrue Holiday hit eight three-pointers on his way to 35 points and dished 11 assists to help Portland get a road victory over Memphis.

nbc_roto_jmccain_260304.jpg
01:27
McCain redeeming value in dynasty leagues
nbc_roto_pbanchero_260304.jpg
01:33
Banchero puts together ‘masterclass’ vs Wizards
nbc_roto_dbooker_260304.jpg
01:49
Booker has time to ‘make things right’ in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
04:27
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
05:33
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics
nbc_bte_nbarookie_260304.jpg
02:03
Knueppel, Flagg among favorites to win ROTY
nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
02:06
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings
nbc_nba_throwbacknightreview_260303.jpg
01:44
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts
nbc_nba_spursrecap_v2_260303.jpg
01:57
Wembanyama oozing with confidence for Spurs
nbc_nba_sunsrecap_260303.jpg
03:07
Suns ‘took care of business’ in balanced effort
nbc_nba_bookerpostgameintv_260303.jpg
02:04
Booker drops 17 in return for Suns vs. Kings
nbc_nba_minnesotamem_260304.jpg
02:37
HLs: Edwards torches Grizzlies with 41 points
nbc_nba_spurs76ers2min_260303.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Spurs stomp Sixers on throwback night
nbc_nba_throwbackdigital_260303.jpg
02:30
Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers
Screenshot_2026-03-03_232109_copy.jpg
04:47
Castle: Being a two-way player a ‘non-negotiable’
nbc_nba_wemby_260303.jpg
01:38
Wemby: Spurs are the ‘best team in the world’
nbc_nba_czar_260303.jpg
36
Fratello, the ‘Czar’, breaks out the Telestrator
nbc_nba_tacomadome_260303.jpg
02:44
Tacoma Dome power outage of 1995 NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_rileypregame_v2_260303.jpg
03:33
Riley reflects on year as host of NBA Showtime
nbc_nba_lowry_260303.jpg
59
Lowry talks Sixers’ backcourt, NBA on NBC memories
nbc_nba_larrybrownpregame_260303.jpg
01:54
Carlesimo’s first time at the infamous white board
nbc_nba_wembypregame_260303.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama ‘accepting the challenge’ to be great
nbc_nba_throwbacknight_260303.jpg
03:09
NBA on NBC in the 1990s was ‘must-see TV’
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_260303.jpg
04:22
Target Pistons’ Stewart in ‘battle of the bigs’
nbc_roto_garland_260303_2.jpg
01:28
Garland’s production should improve as he ramps up
nbc_roto_giannis_260303_2.jpg
01:40
Could Giannis’ minutes continue to be managed?
nbc_roto_george_260303_2.jpg
01:53
George should continue leading the Jazz
nbc_nba_nuggetsjazz_260303.jpg
10:43
Dissecting Jokic’s ‘weirdest’ game of the season
nbc_nba_statlines_260303.jpg
10:02
Guessing NBA players based on statlines

nbc_cbb_mckeown_260304.jpg
01:20
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
nbc_cbb_oreintv_260304.jpg
01:22
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out
nbc_cbb_purore_260304.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Oregon works Purdue in Indy
nbc_mcbb_villvdep_total_260304.jpg
08:25
Highlights: Villanova sweeps series vs. DePaul
nbc_cbb_osuvpsu_260304.jpg
03:51
Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State
nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_soccer_uswcan_260304.jpg
07:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinillinoishl_260304.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_greenpostgameintv_260304.jpg
01:08
Green: Illinois made big-time plays vs. Wisconsin
nbc_soccer_uswgoalone_260304.jpg
01:20
Sentnor knocks in USWNT’s first goal vs. Canada
Screenshot_2026-03-04_202629.jpg
02:47
Hurzeler criticizes Arsenal for time wasting
nbc_pl_carrick_260304.jpg
03:04
Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ after loss
nbc_pl_plupdate_260304.jpg
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
nbc_pl_osula_260304.jpg
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
nbc_wcbb_iuvneb_2600304.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana rallies to beat Nebraska
nbc_wcbb_iuvnebpostgame_260304.jpg
07:45
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
nbc_iuvneb_postgameintviucoach_260304.jpg
01:33
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska
nbc_dlb_mikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
08:40
Do NFL players need tough coach to be successful?
nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260304.jpg
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_260304.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_newreview_260304.jpg
05:25
Ten-man Newcastle stun Man United in dramatic win
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulwhuhls_260304.jpg
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_mcnottlites_260304.jpg
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29