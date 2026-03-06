 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
Minnesota Wild active before NHL trade deadline, acquire Nick Foligno, Bobby Brink
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks
Sharks sign goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to two-year, $6 million contract extension
NHL: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders
Bo Horvat scores incredible goal for Islanders off faceoff taken with second left in period

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_dk_v2_260306.jpg
Booker among best bets for NBA Friday
nbc_wbb_butlergeorgetwn_260306.jpg
HLs: Georgetown defeats Butler in first round
nbc_enjoy_castle_v2_260306.jpg
Spurs have ‘everything’ to compete for NBA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
Minnesota Wild active before NHL trade deadline, acquire Nick Foligno, Bobby Brink
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks
Sharks sign goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to two-year, $6 million contract extension
NHL: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders
Bo Horvat scores incredible goal for Islanders off faceoff taken with second left in period

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_dk_v2_260306.jpg
Booker among best bets for NBA Friday
nbc_wbb_butlergeorgetwn_260306.jpg
HLs: Georgetown defeats Butler in first round
nbc_enjoy_castle_v2_260306.jpg
Spurs have ‘everything’ to compete for NBA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Picking teams in previous eras to be in present

March 6, 2026 01:02 PM
Numbers on the Board picks teams in the 2000s and 2010s to be in the current NBA such as the Lob City Clippers, Dwight Howard Magic and more.

Related Videos

nbc_enjoy_dk_v2_260306.jpg
04:07
Booker among best bets for NBA Friday
nbc_enjoy_castle_v2_260306.jpg
04:55
Spurs have ‘everything’ to compete for NBA title
JOKER.jpg
04:05
Naming first options that can lead to NBA title
KD.jpg
08:24
Rockets offense leaves questions behind Durant
nbc_nba_lakersnuggets_260306.jpg
02:01
HLs: LeBron breaks Kareem’s record for career FGs
nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
01:54
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons
nbc_roto_jrueholiday_260305.jpg
01:17
Holiday’s eruption puts him back on fantasy radar
nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_roto_jalenjohnson_260305.jpg
01:02
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
nbc_roto_johncollins_260305.jpg
01:30
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence
nbc_enjoy_green_260305.jpg
05:18
Did Green taint his legacy with off-court projects
nbc_enjoy_kyle_lowry_260305.jpg
10:00
Will Lowry go down as best Raptors player ever?
nbc_enjoy_dwayne_wade_260305.jpg
10:01
Is Wade one of most underrated players of all time
JaylenBrownMPX3-5.jpg
06:33
What makes Brown one of likable players off court
LameloEnjoyMPX3-5.jpg
09:58
LaMelo’s ‘transition’ in his game a factor for CHA
nbc_nba_mannixhornets_260304.jpg
08:02
Mannix: Hornets have foundation to be really good
nbc_nba_holidaycomp_260304.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
nbc_roto_jmccain_260304.jpg
01:27
McCain redeeming value in dynasty leagues
nbc_roto_pbanchero_260304.jpg
01:33
Banchero puts together ‘masterclass’ vs Wizards
nbc_roto_dbooker_260304.jpg
01:49
Booker has time to ‘make things right’ in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
04:27
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
05:33
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics
nbc_bte_nbarookie_260304.jpg
02:03
Knueppel, Flagg among favorites to win ROTY
nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
02:06
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings
nbc_nba_throwbacknightreview_260303.jpg
01:44
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts
nbc_nba_spursrecap_v2_260303.jpg
01:57
Wembanyama oozing with confidence for Spurs
nbc_nba_sunsrecap_260303.jpg
03:07
Suns ‘took care of business’ in balanced effort
nbc_nba_bookerpostgameintv_260303.jpg
02:04
Booker drops 17 in return for Suns vs. Kings
nbc_nba_minnesotamem_260304.jpg
02:37
HLs: Edwards torches Grizzlies with 41 points

Latest Clips

nbc_wbb_butlergeorgetwn_260306.jpg
04:57
HLs: Georgetown defeats Butler in first round
nbc_dps_ianrapoportinterview_260306.jpg
15:48
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines
nbc_roto_ajbrown_260306.jpg
01:35
Report: Chargers ‘keeping tabs’ on Brown
nbc_roto_aiyuk_260306.jpg
01:55
Report: Commanders have interest in Aiyuk
nbc_bte_mensfinalfour_260306.jpg
01:33
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four
nbc_roto_uncduke_260306.jpg
01:29
North Carolina faces ‘absolute grind’ against Duke
nbc_pl_gyokeresjpwintv_260306.jpg
08:02
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
para26_xx_tuccitease.jpg
36
Italy is the perfect backdrop for the Paralympics
para26_xx_snooptease.jpg
33
Snoop Dogg welcomes Team USA to the Paralympics
nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
12:18
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
10:56
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
04:20
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs
nbc_pft_moore_bills_260306.jpg
09:13
Is Moore the playmaker Bills desperately need?
nbc_pft_dj_moore_bears_260306.jpg
02:10
CHI reportedly trading Moore to BUF ‘makes sense’
nbc_pft_daniellehunter_260306.jpg
02:30
Hunter reportedly agrees to $40.1M deal with HOU
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260306.jpg
08:50
Pickens deserves to be upset about franchise tag
nbc_pft_dakprescottgeorgepickens_260306.jpg
07:07
Dak walking ‘dangerous line’ with Pickens comments
nbc_pft_diggsreplacement_260306.jpg
03:39
Is Brown the perfect replacement for Diggs?
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_260306.jpg
01:40
How will Coleman handle ‘awkward’ situation?
nbc_pft_nfltamperingperiod_260306.jpg
10:45
Inside NFL’s legal tampering period
nbc_pft_ceotvdeals_260306.jpg
15:23
Unpacking ‘longevity’ Goodell could have
nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
02:32
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_260305.jpg
05:07
Highlights: Michigan survives Iowa’s upset bid
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_postgameintv_260305.jpg
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
oly_swm100f_chrisguiliano_260305.jpg
05:02
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_katedouglass_260305.jpg
04:23
Douglass hangs on for thrilling 100m freestyle win
oly_swm400im_carsonfoster_260305.jpg
07:32
Foster takes down Casas, Finke in 400m IM
oly_sww400im_regansmith_260305.jpg
08:02
Smith posts personal best in 400m IM at Westmont
oly_sww50bu_katharineberkoff_260305.jpg
03:48
Berkoff outlasts Stadden for 50m backstroke title