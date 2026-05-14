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Burns will 'lead the charge' for Giants' defense

May 14, 2026 09:02 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio react to comments from Brian Burns regarding his role in the Giants' defense and analyze how New York can fill the void of Dexter Lawrence.

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