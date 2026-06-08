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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Florio: Bears and Indiana news a ‘leverage play’
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Why Lions need to give Gibbs a new contract
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Reports suggest Brown leaked information

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Watch Now

Is Diggs the best available WR in the NFL?

June 8, 2026 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons break down the best wide receivers that are available via free agency and trade, discussing Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

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