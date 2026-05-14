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Brett Kulak scores 3:52 into OT, Avs advance to West final with 4-3 win over Wild

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Burns will ‘lead the charge’ for Giants’ defense
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Stewart gives Lawrence No. 97 for a price

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HLs: Fever snuff out Sparks behind Clark, Mitchell

May 14, 2026 08:17 AM
Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 47 points and the Indiana Fever took down the Los Angeles Sparks 87-78 at Crypto.com Arena.

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