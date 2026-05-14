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HLs: Fever snuff out Sparks behind Clark, Mitchell
May 14, 2026 08:17 AM
Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 47 points and the Indiana Fever took down the Los Angeles Sparks 87-78 at Crypto.com Arena.
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