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Serena Williams’ doubles campaign at Queen’s Club in jeopardy after Victoria Mboko injury

  
Published June 10, 2026 01:30 PM
Serena Williams Victoria Mboko

Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko compete during their round of 16 doubles match at The HSBC Championships 2026 women’s tennis tournament at The Queen’s Club in London, England, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Owen Hammond/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

LONDON — Serena Williams’ doubles campaign at Queen’s Club could be over after one match.

Victoria Mboko, the American star’s doubles partner, sustained a knee injury in her singles match against Karolina Pliskova.

Williams and Mboko had won their opening doubles match — in the 44-year-old Williams’ return to professional tennis nearly after four years away from the sport — and are scheduled to play again Thursday.

The 19-year-old Canadian slipped behind the baseline and immediately grabbed her left knee while facing Pliskova. Mboko lost the first set 6-2 and was up 4-3 in the second and trying to break with Pliskova serving at deuce.

Mboko got up on her own but then told a physiotherapist that there was “no stability right now.”

She walked gingerly to her bench and put a towel to her face as she sat down. Minutes later, she retired from the match.

Williams previously had announced she also will play doubles at the Berlin Open.