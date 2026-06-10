Players’ union reportedly asks NHL for a Mike Babcock investigation if Oilers want to hire him

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Serena Williams Victoria Mboko
Serena Williams’ doubles campaign at Queen’s Club in jeopardy after Victoria Mboko injury
Emily Chan, Spencer Howe
Emily Chan, Spencer Howe end pairs’ figure skating partnership
MX 2026 Rd 19 Hangtown 450 Haiden Deegan styles.JPG
Haiden Deegan’s first 450 podium: “build each weekend and hopefully keep reeling them in”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wnbaimprovedplayer_260610.jpg
Leite, Carleton make strong cases for MIP award
nbc_roto_montgomery_260610.jpg
Why fantasy managers should look at Montgomery
nbc_roto_ajbrowndevontasmith_260610.jpg
Will Brown or Smith have more rec. yards in 2026?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Serena Williams Victoria Mboko
Serena Williams’ doubles campaign at Queen’s Club in jeopardy after Victoria Mboko injury
Emily Chan, Spencer Howe
Emily Chan, Spencer Howe end pairs’ figure skating partnership
MX 2026 Rd 19 Hangtown 450 Haiden Deegan styles.JPG
Haiden Deegan’s first 450 podium: “build each weekend and hopefully keep reeling them in”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wnbaimprovedplayer_260610.jpg
Leite, Carleton make strong cases for MIP award
nbc_roto_montgomery_260610.jpg
Why fantasy managers should look at Montgomery
nbc_roto_ajbrowndevontasmith_260610.jpg
Will Brown or Smith have more rec. yards in 2026?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Players’ union reportedly asks NHL for a Mike Babcock investigation if Oilers want to hire him

  
Published June 10, 2026 01:24 PM
Knights' Game 3 OT win over Canes was 'lunacy'
June 8, 2026 02:45 PM
Ray Ferraro joins Dan Patrick to recap the Stanley Cup Finals so far, breaking down a "wild" Game 3 overtime win by the Las Vegas Golden Knights over the Carolina Hurricanes, and more.

The NHL Players’ Association has asked the league to investigate Mike Babcock’s ill-fated tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets before Edmonton or any other NHL team can hire him as coach, two people with knowledge of the discussions said.

The request followed reports that the Oilers expressed interest in hiring Babcock. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the talks were private.

It was not clear whether the league had resumed or restarted an investigation of the veteran coach who has drawn criticism in recent years for his approach with players. All coaching hires are subject to league approval.

Babcock resigned from the Blue Jackets in September 2023, less than three months after taking the job. At the time, Babcock’s requests for personal photos from players in an attempt to get to know them drew criticism as an invasion of privacy.

“Our players deserve to be treated with respect in the workplace,” NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said then. “Unfortunately, that was not the case in Columbus. The club’s decision to move forward with a new head coach is the appropriate course of action.”

The union reviewed the situation, but the NHL dropped its planned investigation of the situation when Babcock stepped down.

Babcock, who turned 63 on April 29, has not coached a game in the league since being fired by Toronto 23 games into the 2019-20 season. He coached Detroit to the Stanley Cup in 2008, reached the final with the Red Wings in ’09 and Anaheim in ’03, and helped Canada win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2010 and ’14.

Once considered one of the best in the profession, former players have spoken out about Babcock’s old-school tendencies that some say can be considered bullying.

A report surfaced after the Maple Leafs fired Babcock that he had asked a player to share his ranking of teammates from hardest- to least-hardest working and then shared that with the rest of the group. Former Red Wings player Johan Franzen told a Swedish outlet that Babcock was the worst person he had ever met and said at one point he was terrified to go to the rink.

The Oilers are looking for a replacement for Kris Knoblauch after firing him following their first-round playoff exit, despite back-to-back trips to the final before that. They asked Vegas for permission to speak to recently fired coach Bruce Cassidy, but the Golden Knights rejected that request because he remains under contract through next season.

The NHL Coaches’ Association expressed dissatisfaction over the matter. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Vegas was not in violation of any rules for denying permission.

“We don’t find it unreasonable because we’re allowing it to happen,” he said. “I do think Vegas is clearly within their contractual rights to do what they’re doing.”