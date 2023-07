The Colorado Avalanche have appointed Kevin McDonald to the role of assistant General Manager.

McDonald had been working within the Blues’ organization since Kevin McDonald and he spent the last four years as the General Manager of the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate. He also won the 2022 Thomas Ebright Memorial Award in recognition for his career contributions to the AHL. Colorado recently named Chris MacFarland as their new general manager while Joe Sakic is serving as the team president.