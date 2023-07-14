Jonathan Toews remains uncertain about what his plans are for the future, but it doesn’t sound like he’s happy with the Blackhawks’ direction.

Toews has one season left on his contract before he has the option to test the free agent market. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has expressed interest in Toews being kept on to help guide the rebuild, but Toews seems reluctant to participate in that. “At the end of the day, we’re talking about a five-plus-year process, according to Kyle,” Toews said. “So that part of it doesn’t sound appealing to me at all. I can’t speak for Kaner, but I definitely feel that the amount of turnover our team has gone through every single year these last three or four years, that’s where it gets really, really draining. And exhausting. You have a guy like Alex DeBrincat who was under Kaner’s wing. And I like to think that Kirby and I had that bond in some ways, too. And out they go, out the door. Over and over, we’ve seen that turnover. I’m learning to be more patient, but there’s no doubt that timeline is pretty daunting, and pretty exhausting to think about. So I’m not going to sit here and say what I’m going to do or what the future holds for me, because I really don’t know.” He recently turned 34, so if Chicago is looking at a five-year rebuild, then he might not have another good chance to compete with them before he retires. With that in mind, it’s not unreasonable to think that he might sign elsewhere next summer.



