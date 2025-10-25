 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: California at Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech over California 42-34 in double overtime
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Eastern Michigan
Ex-Eastern Michigan basketball players refused to cooperate with NCAA gambling investigation
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
AP Top 25 poll preview: SEC takes center stage as playoff picture sharpens

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251025.jpg
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
nbc_pl_mugoal3v2_251025.jpg
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_mugoal2v2_251025.jpg
Casemiro’s deflected shot doubles Man Utd’s lead

Blackhawks send Lukas Reichel to Canucks for 2027 fourth-round draft pick

  
Published October 25, 2025 01:19 PM
Ramifications of 'devastating' Barkov injury
September 29, 2025 01:12 PM
The Dan La Batard Show with Stugotz discusses the Aleksander Barkov injury and the effect on the Florida Panthers NHL season and playoffs.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks traded forward Lukas Reichel to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, getting a 2027 fourth-round draft pick in return.

Reichel played in five of Chicago’s first eight games, getting two goals and two assists. He has 58 points, including 22 goals, in 174 career games.

The 23-year-old Reichel was the 17th overall pick in the first round in 2020 out of Germany. He had 116 points in 121 career games with Chicago’s AHL affiliate.