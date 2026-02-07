 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Teen sensation Connor Zilisch is the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at St. John
Ejiofer leads No. 22 St. John’s past No. 3 UConn 81-72 at MSG, ending Huskies’ 18-game win streak
Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis
Patrick Reed takes lead in Qatar, tries to wrap up Middle East swing with another win

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dodgers cut reliever Anthony Banda after 2 World Series titles

  
Published February 7, 2026 02:44 AM

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers designated reliever Anthony Banda for assignment on Friday after the left-hander won two consecutive World Series rings with the team.

The 32-year-old Banda had a 5-1 record with a 3.19 ERA in 71 games last season. He had an 8-3 record with a 3.14 ERA over two seasons.

Banda has been in the majors for parts of nine seasons with Arizona, Tampa Bay, the New York Mets, Pittsburgh, Toronto, the New York Yankees and Washington. He is a combined 15-9 with 4.44 ERA in 209 games.

The Dodgers claimed catcher Ben Rortvedt off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old returns to the Dodgers, which he first joined on July 31 via a trade from Tampa Bay. Rortvedt played 18 games, hitting .224 with one home run and four RBI with Los Angeles. He helped the Dodgers’ starting rotation to an MLB-leading 2.17 ERA in September. He appeared in four playoff games last season.

Rortvedt had previous stints with Minnesota, the Yankees and Tampa Bay.