Paul Goldschmidt and the Yankees reportedly agree to a 1-year, $4 million contract

  
Published February 7, 2026 07:47 PM

NEW YORK — Paul Goldschmidt and the Yankees have agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, another move by New York that makes its 2026 roster resemble last year’s team.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A seven-time All-Star and the 2022 NL MVP, the 38-year-old Goldschmidt hit .274 with 10 homers, 45 RBIs and a .731 OPS after signing a $12.5 million, one-year contract as a free agent.

He tailed off badly, hitting .287 with eight homers, 36 RBIs and a .776 OPS before the All-Star break and .245 with two homers, nine RBIs and a .631 OPS after. The right-handed-hitting Goldschmidt lost playing time at first to lefty-batting Ben Rice and started just two postseason games.

A seven-time Gold Glove winner, Goldschmidt provides defense and a veteran presence to a team seeking its first World Series title since 2009. He has a .288 average with 372 homers, 1,232 RBIs and an ,882 OPS in 15 major league seasons with Arizona (2011-18), St. Louis (2019) and the Yankees.

Coming off an AL Division Series loss to Toronto, New York has had a relatively quiet offseason. The Yankees’ major moves were re-signing outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger to a $162.5 million, five-year contract,acquiring left-hander Ryan Weathers from Miami in a trade and retaining center fielder Trent Grisham with a $22,025,000 qualifying offer.