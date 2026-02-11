Orioles’ Jackson Holliday to miss opening day following surgery to repair broken bone in right hand

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 WRs including Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson
dodgers introductory press conference kyle tucker
MLB Offseason Winners and Losers: Dodgers keep loading up as Blue Jays stay aggressive
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander to miss much of the season with a shoulder injury

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrett_260211.jpg
Garrett ‘surprised’ by Pats’ gameplan vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 WRs including Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson
dodgers introductory press conference kyle tucker
MLB Offseason Winners and Losers: Dodgers keep loading up as Blue Jays stay aggressive
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander to miss much of the season with a shoulder injury

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrett_260211.jpg
Garrett ‘surprised’ by Pats’ gameplan vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Orioles’ Jackson Holliday to miss opening day following surgery to repair broken bone in right hand

  
Published February 11, 2026 11:31 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday will have surgery on Thursday to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand and will miss opening day.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias announced Wednesday that Holliday sustained the injury while taking batting practice last week.

Holliday, 22, hit .242 with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 2025. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022.

Elias also said Wednesday that third baseman Jordan Westburg is recovering from a right oblique injury that could delay his participation in spring training games.

Mentions
Holliday_Jackson.jpg Jackson Holliday