Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton

  
Published February 11, 2026 09:43 PM

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd had 19 points, including three 3-pointers to become the 10th player in UConn history with 250 career 3s, and top-ranked Huskies cruised to a 94-44 win over Creighton on Wednesday night.

Allie Ziebell had 20 points and Sarah Strong finished with 16 as UConn (26-0, 15-0 Big East) won its 42nd consecutive game. Ashlynn Shade and Kayleigh Heckel added 13 points each in the Huskies’ 53rd consecutive Big East regular-season win.

Elizabeth Gentry had 12 points and Kennedy Townsend had 10 points for Creighton (12-13, 8-8).

Creighton made its first three shots from 3-point range to take a pair of early leads. The Bluejays were 3 for 13 from 3-point range in the rest of the half.

Fudd had five points and an assist during a 12-2 run in the first quarter. A jumper by Fudd with 2:59 left in the first quarter gave the Huskies their first double-digit lead. Heckel and Fudd combined for 16 points in the second quarter. The Huskies scored 15 of the first 17 points in the quarter. In the two games this season, UConn has outscored the Bluejays 56-17 in the second quarter.

It was more of the same in the third quarter. Fudd hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Huskies up 60-31. She helped UConn shoot a season-high 53.8% from 3-point range as the Huskies won by at least 30 points for a program record 14th game in a row.

Creighton, which is 0-14 against UConn, made just one of its 16 shots in the third quarter.

Up next

Creighton: Hosts Villanova on Sunday.

UConn: Plays at Marquette on Saturday.