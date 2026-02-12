 Skip navigation
Reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson signs a 5-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports

  
Published February 11, 2026 08:15 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has signed a five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports, putting the 33-year-old driver under contract through 2031.

Hendrick also announced Wednesday a five-year extension with primary sponsor HendrickCars.com and a multi-year deal with Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels.

Since being paired in the No. 5 Chevrolet in 2021, Daniels and Larson have won two championships (2021, 2025) and led the Cup Series in nearly every major statistical category. HendrickCars.com serves as the car’s main sponsor for 35 of 38 Cup Series events.

Larson moved to Hendrick after he was fired at Chip Ganassi Racing and suspended by NASCAR during the pandemic shutdown for using a racial slur during an online racing event.

Larson has 32 career wins in the Cup Series, including 26 since joining Hendrick Motorsports. He leads all drivers over that span in wins, runner-up finishes (18), top-five finishes (78), top-10 finishes (103) and laps led (7,149).

“This team, this organization and this family have given me everything I need to compete at the highest level,” Larson said in a statement. “We’ve accomplished a lot together, but I truly believe the best is still ahead. ... I’m excited to keep chasing wins and championships with Cliff and the 5 team for many more years.”

Jeffrey “JB” Brown, president of Hendrick Automotive Group, said keeping the championship team together for years to come was “a no-brainer.”

Team owner Rick Hendrick added that building a successful team “starts with people.”

“Kyle is one of the most complete drivers in our sport,” Hendrick said. “His talent, work ethic and instincts give us a chance to win every time we race. Cliff is a true servant leader who brings out the best in everyone around him and sets the standard for how we go to the track. Having HendrickCars.com alongside this group continues to create real, measurable value for our automotive business.

“Together, it’s a combination that will keep winning races and competing for championships for a long time.”