NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Francisco Lindor has surgery to repair broken hamate bone in left hand, out around six weeks
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles' Jackson Holliday to miss opening day following surgery to repair broken bone in hand

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
Peterson 'too comfortable not playing' for Kansas?
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
Look for Johnson 'to control the glass' vs. CHA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Francisco Lindor has surgery to repair broken hamate bone in left hand, out around six weeks
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles’ Jackson Holliday to miss opening day following surgery to repair broken bone in hand

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll to miss World Baseball Classic with broken bone in hand

  
Published February 11, 2026 02:22 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll will miss the World Baseball Classic after breaking the hamate bone in his right hand during batting practice, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

Carroll will have surgery Wednesday and miss significant time during spring training, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the injury has not been announced by the team.

It is not known if Carroll, 25, will return in time for opening day. He had been expected to play for Team USA in the WBC.

Carroll was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2023. He hit .259 with 31 home runs and stole 32 bases last season. He led the majors with 17 triples.

Carroll’s injury was first reported by MLB.com.