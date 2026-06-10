Phillies vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 10

The Phillies (36-31) and the Blue Jays (33-35) wrap up their three-game series tonight in Toronto. The series is even at one game apiece following last night’s 3-2 walk-off win for the hometown Jays.

It was a classic pitchers’ duel last night at Rogers Centre. The Phillies struck first in their first at bats when Brandon Marsh doubled home Trea Turner, and for much of the night it looked like that early run might hold in a tight matchup between Zack Wheeler and Dylan Cease. Cease was dominant in his return, striking out 11 over six innings and allowing just one run, while Wheeler matched him with six strong innings of one-run ball. The game turned in the ninth. Bryson Stott delivered what seemed like the decisive blow with a two-out RBI double to give the Phillies a 2–1 lead, but the back end of Philadelphia’s bullpen cracked. Jhoan Duran, previously perfect in save chances, failed to record an out and allowed three hits, including a game-tying wild pitch and a walk-off single from Brandon Valenzuela.

Tonight, Philadelphia turns to Jesús Luzardo (LHP, 4–4, 4.56 ERA), who has been steady but not dominant, carrying an ERA in the mid-4s but he is averaging just about one strikeout per inning. Toronto counters with Max Scherzer (RHP, 1–3, 9.64 ERA), who is expected to make his return from the injured list. Scherzer’s numbers are inflated from a small sample and injury-shortened season, but the storyline is obvious—if he looks anything like vintage form, Toronto gains a massive ceiling boost; if not, this becomes a favorable matchup for the Phillies lineup.

Philadelphia has the more stable starting pitching option in Luzardo. Toronto, meanwhile, expects Scherzer to keep the likes of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber in the ballpark.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet One

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The Latest Odds: Phillies vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (-136), Toronto Blue Jays (+113)

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+119), Blue Jays +1.5 (-144)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Phillies vs. Blue Jays for June 10

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo

Season Totals: 73.0 IP, 4-4, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80K, 21 BB

Jesus Luzardo Season Totals: 73.0 IP, 4-4, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80K, 21 BB Blue Jays: Max Scherzer

Season Totals: 18.2 IP, 1-3, 9.64 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 10K, 8 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Phillies vs. Blue Jays last 10 Games

Bryson Stott – .346 AVG, .452 OBP, 1 HR, 7 RBI

– .346 AVG, .452 OBP, 1 HR, 7 RBI Nick Castellanos – .314 AVG, 2 HR, .951 OPS

– .314 AVG, 2 HR, .951 OPS Kyle Schwarber – 3 HR, .864 OPS

– 3 HR, .864 OPS Trea Turner – .279 AVG, 3 HR

– .279 AVG, 3 HR Alec Bohm – .243 AVG, .270 slugging

– .243 AVG, .270 slugging Ernie Clement – hitting .366

– hitting .366 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – hitting .225 with 0 HRs and just 1 RBI



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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Phillies and Blue Jays

The Philles are 37-32 on the Run Line this season

The Blue Jays are 32-34 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 33 times in Toronto’s 68 games this season (33-32-3)

The OVER has cashed 28 times in the Phillies’ 67 games this season (28-37-2)

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Expert picks & predictions: Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Phillies on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.5

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