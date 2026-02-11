 Skip navigation
Orioles’ Jackson Holliday to miss opening day following surgery to repair broken bone in hand

  
Published February 11, 2026 02:24 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. — Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday will have surgery on Thursday to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand and will miss opening day.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias announced Wednesday that Holliday sustained the injury while taking batting practice last week.

Holliday, 22, hit .242 with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 2025. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022.

Elias also said Wednesday that third baseman Jordan Westburg is recovering from a right oblique injury that could delay his participation in spring training games.