MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
South Carolina and UConn to clash in next two seasons, starting with Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase
Ty Simpson
With a playoff spot in sight and LSU visiting, No. 4 Alabama looks to ‘finish it out’
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_billsdolphins_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_ravensvikings_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Ravens vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_saintspanthers_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals

  • By
  • D.J. Short,
  • By
  • D.J. Short
  
Published November 6, 2025 11:55 AM

The MLB Hot Stove is here, and you can track all of the activity from the 2025-26 MLB offseason with our convenient free agent tracker.

The tracker, which is based on Matthew Pouliot’s Top 100 MLB free agents, covers each of the big names and the information you need to know.

Once a player signs with a team, or a decision is made about an option, the relevant contract information is added along with a link to a blurb write-up from Rotoworld.

Bookmark this page and check back throughout the MLB offseason! We’ll keep track of it all.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, rumors, and transactions as MLB’s Hot Stove gets underway!

﻿Player POS 2025 Team 2026 Team Contract Info.
Kyle Tucker OF Cubs
Dylan Cease SP Padres
Bo Bichette SS Blue Jays
Alex Bregman 3B Red Sox
Framber Valdez SP Astros
Pete Alonso 1B Mets
Cody Bellinger 1B/OF Yankees
Kyle Schwarber DH/OF Phillies
Ranger Suárez SP Phillies
Josh Naylor 1B D-Backs/Mariners
Munetaka Murakami 1B/3B Japan
Edwin Diaz RP Mets
Michael King SP Padres
Eugenio Suárez 3B D-Backs/Mariners
Devin Williams RP Yankees
Brandon Woodruff SP Brewers
Lucas Giolito SP Red Sox
J.T. Realmuto C Phillies
Zac Gallen SP Diamondbacks
Merrill Kelly SP D-Backs/Rangers
Kazuma Okamoto 2B/3B Japan
Chris Bassitt SP Blue Jays
Shota Imanaga SP Cubs
Ryan Helsley RP Cardinals/Mets
Harrison Bader OF Twins/Phillies
Gleyber Torres 2B Tigers
Robert Suarez RP Padres
Tyler Mahle SP Rangers
Trent Grisham OF Yankees
Jorge Polanco 2B Mariners
Ha-Seong Kim SS Rays/Braves
Raisel Iglesias RP Braves
Ryan O’Hearn 1B/OF Orioles/Padres
Tyler Rogers RP Giants/Mets
Max Muncy 3B Dodgers
Justin Verlander SP Giants
Luis Arraez 2B/1B Padres
Brad Keller RP Cubs
Max Scherzer SP Blue Jays
Marcell Ozuna DH Braves
Cody Ponce SP/RP KBO
Kenley Jansen RP Angels
Dustin May SP/RP Dodgers/Red Sox
Victor Caratini C Astros
Kyle Finnegan RP Nationals/Tigers
Luke Weaver RP Yankees
Mike Yastrzemski OF Giants/Royals
Zach Eflin SP Orioles
Steven Matz SP/RP Cardinals/Red Sox
Seranthony Domínguez RP Orioles
Adrian Houser SP White Sox/Rays
Emilio Pagán RP Reds
Cedric Mullins OF Orioles/Mets
Drew Pomeranz RP Cubs
Anthony Kay SP Japan
Nick Martinez SP/RP Reds
Tomoyuki Sugano SP Orioles
Michael Soroka SP/RP Nationals/Cubs
Danny Jansen C Rays/Brewers
David Robertson RP Phillies
Zack Littell SP Rays/Reds
Foster Griffin SP Japan
Paul Goldschmidt 1B Yankees
Germán Márquez SP Rockies
Willi Castro UTIL Twins/Cubs
Starling Marte OF Mets
Josh Bell 1B Nationals
Jose Quintana SP Brewers
Miguel Rojas INF Dodgers
Tyler Kinley RP Rockies/Braves
Walker Buehler SP Red Sox/Phillies
Isiah Kiner-Falefa UTIL Pirates/Blue Jays
Patrick Corbin SP Rangers
Austin Hays OF Reds
Max Kepler OF Phillies
Michael Kopech RP Dodgers
Michael Lorenzen SP/RP Royals
Phil Maton RP Cardinals/Rangers
Gregory Soto RP Orioles/Mets
Hunter Harvey RP Royals
Tyler Anderson INF Angels
Miles Mikolas SP Cardinals
Rhys Hoskins 1B/DH Brewers
John Means SP Guardians
Michael Conforto OF Dodgers
Rob Refsnyder UTIL Red Sox
Lane Thomas OF Guardians
Jordan Montgomery SP Diamondbacks
Martín Pérez SP White Sox
Pierce Johnson RP Braves
Luis Rengifo INF Angels
Chris Paddack SP/RP Twins/Tigers
Tommy Kahnle RP Tigers
Kirby Yates RP Dodgers
José Leclerc RP Athletics
Miguel Andujar 3B/OF Athletics/Reds
Shawn Armstrong RP Rangers
Aaron Civale SP Brewers/White Sox/Cubs

