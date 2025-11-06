MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals

The MLB Hot Stove is here, and you can track all of the activity from the 2025-26 MLB offseason with our convenient free agent tracker.

The tracker, which is based on Matthew Pouliot’s Top 100 MLB free agents, covers each of the big names and the information you need to know.

Once a player signs with a team, or a decision is made about an option, the relevant contract information is added along with a link to a blurb write-up from Rotoworld.

Bookmark this page and check back throughout the MLB offseason! We’ll keep track of it all.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, rumors, and transactions as MLB’s Hot Stove gets underway!