MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
Published November 6, 2025 11:55 AM
The MLB Hot Stove is here, and you can track all of the activity from the 2025-26 MLB offseason with our convenient free agent tracker.
The tracker, which is based on Matthew Pouliot’s Top 100 MLB free agents, covers each of the big names and the information you need to know.
Once a player signs with a team, or a decision is made about an option, the relevant contract information is added along with a link to a blurb write-up from Rotoworld.
Bookmark this page and check back throughout the MLB offseason! We’ll keep track of it all.
👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, rumors, and transactions as MLB’s Hot Stove gets underway!
|Player
|POS
|2025 Team
|2026 Team
|Contract Info.
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|Cubs
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|Padres
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|Blue Jays
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|Red Sox
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|Astros
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|Mets
|Cody Bellinger
|1B/OF
|Yankees
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH/OF
|Phillies
|Ranger Suárez
|SP
|Phillies
|Josh Naylor
|1B
|D-Backs/Mariners
|Munetaka Murakami
|1B/3B
|Japan
|Edwin Diaz
|RP
|Mets
|Michael King
|SP
|Padres
|Eugenio Suárez
|3B
|D-Backs/Mariners
|Devin Williams
|RP
|Yankees
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|Brewers
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|Red Sox
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|Phillies
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|Diamondbacks
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|D-Backs/Rangers
|Kazuma Okamoto
|2B/3B
|Japan
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|Blue Jays
|Shota Imanaga
|SP
|Cubs
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|Cardinals/Mets
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|Twins/Phillies
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|Tigers
|Robert Suarez
|RP
|Padres
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|Rangers
|Trent Grisham
|OF
|Yankees
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|Mariners
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SS
|Rays/Braves
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|Braves
|Ryan O’Hearn
|1B/OF
|Orioles/Padres
|Tyler Rogers
|RP
|Giants/Mets
|Max Muncy
|3B
|Dodgers
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|Giants
|Luis Arraez
|2B/1B
|Padres
|Brad Keller
|RP
|Cubs
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|Blue Jays
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH
|Braves
|Cody Ponce
|SP/RP
|KBO
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|Angels
|Dustin May
|SP/RP
|Dodgers/Red Sox
|Victor Caratini
|C
|Astros
|Kyle Finnegan
|RP
|Nationals/Tigers
|Luke Weaver
|RP
|Yankees
|Mike Yastrzemski
|OF
|Giants/Royals
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|Orioles
|Steven Matz
|SP/RP
|Cardinals/Red Sox
|Seranthony Domínguez
|RP
|Orioles
|Adrian Houser
|SP
|White Sox/Rays
|Emilio Pagán
|RP
|Reds
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|Orioles/Mets
|Drew Pomeranz
|RP
|Cubs
|Anthony Kay
|SP
|Japan
|Nick Martinez
|SP/RP
|Reds
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|SP
|Orioles
|Michael Soroka
|SP/RP
|Nationals/Cubs
|Danny Jansen
|C
|Rays/Brewers
|David Robertson
|RP
|Phillies
|Zack Littell
|SP
|Rays/Reds
|Foster Griffin
|SP
|Japan
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|Yankees
|Germán Márquez
|SP
|Rockies
|Willi Castro
|UTIL
|Twins/Cubs
|Starling Marte
|OF
|Mets
|Josh Bell
|1B
|Nationals
|Jose Quintana
|SP
|Brewers
|Miguel Rojas
|INF
|Dodgers
|Tyler Kinley
|RP
|Rockies/Braves
|Walker Buehler
|SP
|Red Sox/Phillies
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|UTIL
|Pirates/Blue Jays
|Patrick Corbin
|SP
|Rangers
|Austin Hays
|OF
|Reds
|Max Kepler
|OF
|Phillies
|Michael Kopech
|RP
|Dodgers
|Michael Lorenzen
|SP/RP
|Royals
|Phil Maton
|RP
|Cardinals/Rangers
|Gregory Soto
|RP
|Orioles/Mets
|Hunter Harvey
|RP
|Royals
|Tyler Anderson
|INF
|Angels
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|Cardinals
|Rhys Hoskins
|1B/DH
|Brewers
|John Means
|SP
|Guardians
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|Dodgers
|Rob Refsnyder
|UTIL
|Red Sox
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|Guardians
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|Diamondbacks
|Martín Pérez
|SP
|White Sox
|Pierce Johnson
|RP
|Braves
|Luis Rengifo
|INF
|Angels
|Chris Paddack
|SP/RP
|Twins/Tigers
|Tommy Kahnle
|RP
|Tigers
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|Dodgers
|José Leclerc
|RP
|Athletics
|Miguel Andujar
|3B/OF
|Athletics/Reds
|Shawn Armstrong
|RP
|Rangers
|Aaron Civale
|SP
|Brewers/White Sox/Cubs