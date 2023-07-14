There’s interest in signing P.K. Subban, but there’s nothing imminent, according to his agent, Don Meehan.

There are cap issues preventing the interested teams from offering a contract, but those could clear up with trades in the future. It’s also a question of whether Subban feels the interested teams are a good fit for him. “He wants to play, I can tell you that,” Meehan said. “But I think at this stage in his career he would want to play somewhere that would provide a good opportunity for him. Without sounding too aggressive, I think he’s earned the privilege to be somewhat selective in terms of where he would play so that it works for the team and it works for him. In other words, he doesn’t just want to play anywhere. He has that measure of independence.” Subban had five goals and 22 points in 77 games while averaging 18:18 minutes with the New Jersey Devils last season.



