Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

NHLNew Jersey Devils

New Jersey
Devils

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks
Isles sign Gauthier to 2-year deal; Kuhlman and Pinho each get one-year, two-way contracts
The New York Islanders have signed forwards Julien Gauthier, Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho.
2022 New Jersey Devils Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game
Next OpponentNext Opponent
Standing (Division)Division Rank 2nd Eastern Metropolitan
WinsWins 52
LossesLosses 22
GPGGoals per Game 3.5
PIMPenalty Minutes 632
SOShutouts 4
Head CoachHead Coach Lindy Ruff
Chicago Blackhawks v Edmonton Oilers - Game One
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL ‘late to party’ in launching inclusion coalition
NHL: NHL Draft
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils
Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract
nhl canadian teams
NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will help make hockey more diverse and welcoming
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators
Avalanche acquire center Ryan Johansen in trade with Predators

Rotoworld Player News

  • Wood_Miles.jpg
    Miles Wood
    NJD Left Wing #44
    Miles Wood has signed a one-year contract with the New Jersey Devils worth $3.2 million.
    The club-elected salary arbitration hearing between the two sides was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, but that won’t be necessary now. Wood was limited to just three games during the 2021-22 season because of a hip injury that required surgery. He had 17 goals and 25 points in 55 matches during the 2020-21 campaign.

  • Wood_Miles.jpg
    Miles Wood
    NJD Left Wing #44
    Miles Wood is looking for a $3.85 million deal, according to his arbitration filings.
    The New Jersey Devils have filed for a $3.85 million contract. The club-elected arbitration hearing between the two sides is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6. Wood was limited to just three games during the 2021-22 season because of a hip injury.

  • Bratt_Jesper.jpg
    Jesper Bratt
    NJD Right Wing #63
    Jesper Bratt has signed a one-year contract with the New Jersey Devils.
    The deal is worth $5.45 million. Bratt and the Devils narrowly avoided having to go through salary arbitration. The two sides had a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, but were able to come to terms on a new contract beforehand. Bratt broke out offensively in 2021-22 with 26 goals and 73 points in 76 games. He also racked up a personal best 197 shots, while averaging a career-high 17:26 of ice time per match. Bratt will look to duplicate his success in the 2022-23 campaign in order to earn a more lucrative contract. He will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights again next summer.

  • Thompson_Tyce.jpg
    Tyce Thompson
    NJD Right Wing #12
    Tyce Thompson has signed a two-year contract with the New Jersey Devils.
    It’s a two-way deal in 2022-23 worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 in the AHL prior to becoming a one-way deal in 2023-24 worth $775,000. Thompson missed most of the season after he had shoulder surgery in November 2021. He skated in two games for the Devils, while spending most of his time in the AHL. In 16 regular-season games for Utica. he had six goals and 15 points. Thompson also added two points in five playoff contests.

  • Bratt_Jesper.jpg
    Jesper Bratt
    NJD Right Wing #63
    Jesper Bratt is looking for a contract worth $6.5 million, according to his arbitration filings.
    New Jersey has filed for a deal worth $4.15 million. Bratt racked up 26 goals and 73 points in 76 games last season. He just finished a two-year, $5.5 million contract. Bratt’s arbitration hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

  • 3889.jpg
    Lindy Ruff
    NJD Head Coach
    Ryan McGill has been hired by New Jersey as an assistant on head coach’s Lindy Ruff’s staff.
    McGill had been an assist coach for the Vegas Golden Knights for the past five seasons. He will join a staff that includes Andrew Brunette, Chris Taylor and Dave Rogalski to work under Ruff.

  • Subban_PK.jpg
    P.K. Subban
    NJD Defense #76
    There’s interest in signing P.K. Subban, but there’s nothing imminent, according to his agent, Don Meehan.
    There are cap issues preventing the interested teams from offering a contract, but those could clear up with trades in the future. It’s also a question of whether Subban feels the interested teams are a good fit for him. “He wants to play, I can tell you that,” Meehan said. “But I think at this stage in his career he would want to play somewhere that would provide a good opportunity for him. Without sounding too aggressive, I think he’s earned the privilege to be somewhat selective in terms of where he would play so that it works for the team and it works for him. In other words, he doesn’t just want to play anywhere. He has that measure of independence.” Subban had five goals and 22 points in 77 games while averaging 18:18 minutes with the New Jersey Devils last season.

  • Siegenthaler_Jonas.jpg
    Jonas Siegenthaler
    NJD Defense #71
    Jonas Siegenthaler signed a five-year, $17 million contract with the New Jersey Devils.
    Siegenthaler has one season left on his existing two-year, $2.25 million deal, so he’s now signed with the Devils through 2027-28. He had a goal and 14 points in 70 contests while averaging 20:34 minutes last season. He’s not going to excite fantasy managers, but he’s a solid defensive defenseman who is now locked in at a good price.

  • Boqvist_Jesper.jpg
    Jesper Boqvist
    NJD Right Wing #70
    Jesper Boqvist has accepted his qualifying offer with the New Jersey Devils.
    That qualifying offer is a one-year, two-way deal that will pay Boqvist $874,125 in the NHL or $70,000 at the AHL level. He had 10 goals and 23 points in 56 games with New Jersey in 2021-22. He also contributed two goals and eight points in seven AHL games.

  • Vanecek_Vitek.jpg
    Vitek Vanecek
    NJD Goaltender #41
    Vitek Vanecek has signed a three-year, $10.2 million contract with the New Jersey Devils.
    Vanecek filed for salary arbitration, but a hearing is no longer necessary. He had a 20-12-6 record, 2.67 GAA, and .908 save percentage in 42 games last season with Washington. The Capitals traded him to New Jersey earlier this month. He’ll be competing with Mackenzie Blackwood for starts, but Vanecek would seem to have the edge in that battle.