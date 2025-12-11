Devils’ Timo Meier taking a leave of absence to attend to a family health matter

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
WWE Crown Jewel
How to watch John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, preview, match card
Pete Alonso
Mets front office taking heat with fan favorites Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo headed out of town

Top Clips

nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
WWE Crown Jewel
How to watch John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, preview, match card
Pete Alonso
Mets front office taking heat with fan favorites Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo headed out of town

Top Clips

nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Devils’ Timo Meier taking a leave of absence to attend to a family health matter

  
Published December 11, 2025 12:59 PM
Timo Meier

Dec 1, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Ed Mulholland/Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils said forward Timo Meier is taking a personal leave of absence from the team to attend to a family health matter.

No other details were provided. The Devils say the organization supports Meier and his family and appreciate their privacy at this time.

Meier is nearing the midway point of his third season with New Jersey after being traded there from San Jose at the deadline in late February 2023. He spent the first part of his NHL career with the Sharks.

The 29-year-old veteran from Switzerland has already been named to his country’s roster for the upcoming Olympics in Milan, along with Devils teammates Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler.