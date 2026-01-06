 Skip navigation
Flyers sign Christian Dvorak to a 5-year, $25.75 million contract extension

  
Published January 5, 2026 11:02 PM
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers

Jan 3, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard (30) looks for the puck as Philadelphia Flyers center Christian Dvorak (22) goes behind the net during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Christian Dvorak to a five-year contract extension worth $25.75 million.

General manager Daniel Briere announced the deal Monday night. Dvorak will count $5.15 million annually against the salary cap from when the deal kicks in next NHL season through 2030-31.

“We’re very happy to have Christian be a part of the Philadelphia Flyers for the foreseeable future,” Briere said. “He has played a pivotal role in our team’s success this season and proven to be a reliable, two-way center that can be trusted in all situations. More importantly, he plays a big role in our locker room and has fit in seamlessly to our group and what we are building.”

Dvorak, 29, has been a revelation in his first half-season in Philadelphia after signing as a free agent in July. He is taking a slight pay cut from the $5.4 million he’s making this season but gets long-term security with a contract through age 35.

The Palos Heights, Illinois, native has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 39 games, tied for third on the Flyers. He’s on pace to set a new career high in scoring, having previously gotten to 38 with Arizona in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.