 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Arizona State
Diop and Odum score 21 points each to lead Arizona State to 87-84 win over Kansas State
nbc_moto_deegan_251229.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250 heat results: Haiden Deegan, Max Anstie win Heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Arizona State
Diop and Odum score 21 points each to lead Arizona State to 87-84 win over Kansas State
nbc_moto_deegan_251229.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250 heat results: Haiden Deegan, Max Anstie win Heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Blues sign Philip Broberg to 6-year, $48M extension

  
Published January 10, 2026 07:00 PM
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Utah Mammoth

Jan 9, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (6) makes a quick pass during first period against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues signed defenseman Philip Broberg to a six-year, $48 million contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Broberg, recently named to Sweden’s team for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, is in his second season with the Blues after signing with the team as a restricted free agent in August 2024.

He has two goals and 12 assists in 45 games this season, after scoring eight goals with 21 assists in 68 regular-season games last season.

“It’s exciting to have him here for this year, plus six more,” general manager Doug Armstrong said. “That takes him right through the meat of his prime years. ... He’s a player, I think, on the back end that we can build around.”

Broberg, 24, has played in 194 career regular-season games, totaling 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists), 32 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating.

He has also appeared in 27 career postseason games, including 10 in 2023-24 when he helped the Edmonton Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final.

He was drafted eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019.