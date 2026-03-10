Fantasy Basketball Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyle Filipowski shines for lottery-bound Jazz

With the playoffs in Yahoo! default leagues beginning next week, Week 20 is huge for many fantasy managers. Some silly season standouts have already emerged, and there’s room for more to join the party in the coming days. On the flip side, there are some starters whose values have decreased at the worst possible time.

📈 STOCK UP

Kyle Filipowski

It’s been known for quite some time that the Jazz were headed back to the draft lottery, and given the depth of the projected 2026 draft class, the silly season has been in full swing for quite some time in Utah. Add in the lack of interior depth due to injuries, and there has been plenty of room for Filipowski to flourish. And he’s taken advantage recently.

Over the past week, the 7-footer has averaged 14.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. And in Utah’s March 9 win over the Warriors, Filipowski produced the fourth stat line of his career that included at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Precious Achiuwa

Like the Jazz, Sacramento’s frontcourt depth has been sapped due to injuries. Achiuwa and rookie Maxime Raynaud have been logging heavy minutes, with the former averaging nearly 35 minutes per appearance over the past two weeks. During this run, Achiuwa has averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 75 percent from the foul line. Not signed to a deal until early November, Achiuwa is now a player who must be rostered in 12-team leagues heading into the final month of the regular season.

Jaylin Williams

The Thunder center has benefited from Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein missing games recently, providing consistent value as a spot starter. Over the past week, JayWill has averaged 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.8 three-pointers while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 75 percent from the foul line. Williams’ fantasy value clearly depends on the availability of Holmgren and Hartenstein, but he’s worth rostering until those two are available to play.

📉 STOCK DOWN

Alperen Şengün

The Rockets’ center’s problem recently: turnovers. Over the past two weeks, he has averaged 4.6 per game, and that includes Şengün racking up eight in a March 2 win over the Wizards. Over the past two weeks, he has averaged 21.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 56 percent from the field and 68.6 percent from the foul line. For fantasy managers either punting turnovers or competing in leagues that don’t include that category, the free-throw percentage is a more significant issue. Either way, Şengün needs to be more efficient as a playmaker than he’s been recently.

Mikal Bridges

Bridges’ availability gives his fantasy value a boost, and for most of this season, his production has been very good. Unfortunately, the Knicks’ wing has taken a step back recently. Over the past week, he’s made 37 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game. While Bridges’ playing 25 minutes in the first game of the Knicks’ five-game road trip was understandable, as New York blew out the Nuggets, he played 27 and 26 minutes in losses to the Lakers and Clippers.

Myles Turner

After being a key supplementary option for the Pacers during their run to the NBA Finals last season, Turner made the move to Milwaukee in free agency. Unfortunately for him and the Bucks, the returns have not been great, and things have gotten even worse recently. Over the past two weeks, the Bucks center has averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from the foul line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, having two separate extended absences due to calf strains, hasn’t helped matter, but the Bucks need more from Turner, especially as a rebounder. That deficiency may be the biggest reason why his playing time has decreased.

