Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Turn to Jabari Walker for a five-game week

We’re down to the final month of the NBA season, and fantasy managers looking for help on the waiver wire have come to the right place. The recommended pickups in this week’s article are widely available, and they can offer strong numbers in nearly every category.

Two of our top adds have five games on deck, and both should see bumps in playing time due to Philadelphia’s depleted roster.

As a reminder, this article will only feature players rostered in 25% or less of Yahoo! leagues for the rest of the season. The waiver wire in competitive leagues is cut-throat, and managers looking for an end-of-season edge will need to dive deep.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 20.

Priority Adds

1. Jabari Walker

2. Tristan da Silva

3. Isaiah Jackson

4. Adem Bona

5. Jaylin Williams

6. Julian Reese

7. Isaiah Stewart

8. Walter Clayton Jr.

9. Robert Williams III

10. Pelle Larsson

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons (16 percent rostered)

Ausar Thompson is set to miss time, and Stewart is the next man up in Detroit’s rotation. He posted a 14/6/1 line with a block and a triple in his last game out, and he should see increased run over the next week. Stewart can offer points, rebounds, blocked shots and triples to needy fantasy managers.

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic (14 percent rostered)

The continued absence of Franz Wagner and the recent loss of Anthony Black give da Silva ample runway moving forward. Across his last nine games (seven starts), da Silva has averaged 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocked shots and 2.2 triples across 31.3 minutes.

Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers (11 percent rostered)

The big man struggles to stay on the court, but he’s appeared in three straight games with solid averages of 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots. In that span, Time Lord shot 76% from the floor and committed just four total turnovers. So long as he remains available, Williams III offers solid numbers as a key reserve.

Pelle Larsson, Miami Heat (9 percent rostered)

Numerous injuries have opened the door for Larsson to take on an expanded role in Miami’s rotation. He’s started nine straight games and averaged 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a “stock” across 31.2 minutes. Larsson doesn’t offer tremendous upside, but he’s got a solid floor, and he’s seeing big minutes as a starter. That should be the case until Norman Powell returns to action.

Julian Reese, Washington Wizards (8 percent rostered)

Reese got off to a tremendous start to open his NBA career, averaging 9.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in three straight starts. With the return of Alex Sarr, Reese came off the bench in his last game out, but he still managed a 5/9/3/1/2 line in 26 minutes. Reese offers big upside as a rebounder, and his 20-rebound performance is the most by a rookie this season. Washington has no incentive to play its starters down the stretch, so Reese should see some more spot starts before the end of the season.

Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder (7 percent rostered)

With J-Dub still on the shelf and absences from Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren over the last two weeks, Jaylin Williams has taken full advantage of the additional opportunities thrown his way. Across his last six outings, Williams has turned 27 minutes per game into 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, one “stock” and 2.5 triples. Most impressively, Williams’ shooting splits are 51/46/100 in that span.

Walter Clayton Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (6 percent rostered)

With March Madness on the horizon, last year’s hero of the NCAA tourney has kicked things into high gear at the NBA level. Over his last eight games, the Florida product has averaged 7.9 points, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals and 0.8 triples. He’s not making big shots, but Clayton Jr. is getting teammates involved at a high level. Assists are always tough to find on the waiver wire, but Clayton Jr. is available in 94% of Yahoo! leagues.

Isaiah Jackson, Los Angeles Clippers (6 percent rostered)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser is out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, and Jackson should see a bump in playing time behind Brook Lopez to finish the season. I-Jax started the second half of Saturday’s win over Memphis in place of BroLo, so there’s a chance Los Angeles mixes up its big man rotation at some point. Over his last three outings, Jackson has averaged 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 66.7% from the field. He’s done that in just 19 minutes per game.

Jabari Walker, Philadelphia 76ers (6 percent rostered)

Over his last three games, Walker has averaged 17 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 triples across 21.3 minutes. With Joel Embiid and Paul George out and multiple 76ers’ players battling injuries, rotation minutes should be plentiful for Walker. Philadelphia is the only team with five games on the schedule this week, which sets Walker up in an even more favorable position to help fantasy managers.

Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers (2 percent rostered)

Until Joel Embiid returns, Bona may be Philadelphia’s starter after leapfrogging Andre Drummond in that position. Bona has started two straight games, averaging an 8/6/2 line with 1.5 “stocks” across 29 minutes. Five games on the schedule for Philadelphia mean Bona could be a reliable source of rebounds and blocked shots this week.

