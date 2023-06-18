 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4
Shohei Ohtani hits 3 homers, dominates on mound in Dodgers’ clinching 5-1 NLCS win over Brewers
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup
Norm Benning truck Talladega.jpg
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_sacvlal_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsgsw_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_miavmem_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4
Shohei Ohtani hits 3 homers, dominates on mound in Dodgers’ clinching 5-1 NLCS win over Brewers
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup
Norm Benning truck Talladega.jpg
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_sacvlal_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsgsw_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_miavmem_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NBAToronto RaptorsJulian Reese

Julian
Reese

nbc_nba_pg_bknvstor_251017.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors
A 34-point night from Michael Porter Jr. wasn’t enough, as a 31-point game from Scottie Barnes and a clutch 3-pointer from Brandon Ingram helped the Toronto Raptors knock off the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
Take Raptors to surprise, Nets to falter this year
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Wizards
Watch Olivier Sarr’s tip-in at buzzer lift Toronto past his brother’s Washington team
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Raptors