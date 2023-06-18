Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shohei Ohtani hits 3 homers, dominates on mound in Dodgers’ clinching 5-1 NLCS win over Brewers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shohei Ohtani hits 3 homers, dominates on mound in Dodgers’ clinching 5-1 NLCS win over Brewers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Julian Reese
JR
Julian
Reese
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors
A 34-point night from Michael Porter Jr. wasn’t enough, as a 31-point game from Scottie Barnes and a clutch 3-pointer from Brandon Ingram helped the Toronto Raptors knock off the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
Take Raptors to surprise, Nets to falter this year
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Wizards
Watch Olivier Sarr’s tip-in at buzzer lift Toronto past his brother’s Washington team
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Raptors
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue