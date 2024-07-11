 Skip navigation
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

Tristan
da Silva

Magic extend Franz Wagner with five-year, $224 million max extension.
Wagner averaged 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game last season for Orlando.
Free agent Paul George to hold meetings with 76ers, Magic, Clippers
NBA trade, free agency rumor roundup: Knicks potentially interested in Paul George trade?
How many years will Paul George get with his next contract?
Klay Thompson contract talks with Warriors reportedly “frozen,” his exit from Golden State appears likely
Free agency rumors roundup: Orlando only offering two years to Thompson; Bucks shake up?
NBA Best Bets: Finding Value in the East and West for the 2024-25 Season