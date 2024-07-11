Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Top Clips
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Top Clips
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBA
Orlando Magic
Tristan da Silva
Tristan
da Silva
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Magic extend Franz Wagner with five-year, $224 million max extension.
Wagner averaged 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game last season for Orlando.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Tristan da Silva
ORL
Small Forward
Tristan da Silva drafted by Orlando at No. 18
Free agent Paul George to hold meetings with 76ers, Magic, Clippers
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA trade, free agency rumor roundup: Knicks potentially interested in Paul George trade?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
How many years will Paul George get with his next contract?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Klay Thompson contract talks with Warriors reportedly “frozen,” his exit from Golden State appears likely
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Free agency rumors roundup: Orlando only offering two years to Thompson; Bucks shake up?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Best Bets: Finding Value in the East and West for the 2024-25 Season
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Close Ad