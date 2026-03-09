How to watch UConn vs. Villanova in the 2026 Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament final on Peacock

Aiming for its sixth consecutive Big East Tournament championship, top-ranked UConn will put its undefeated record on the line Monday against Villanova on Peacock in the final.

UConn (20-0 Big East, 32-0 overall) advanced to the semifinals Sunday with a 100-51 victory over Creighton that extended its winning streak to 49 games — fifth-longest in Division I women’s basketball history. UConn holds the top three streaks — 111 consecutive wins from 2014-17, 90 consecutive wins from 2009-11 and 70 consecutive wins from 2001-03. Louisiana Tech is fourth on the list with a 54-game winning streak from 1980-82.

The Huskies are led by Sarah Strong, who was named Big East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, reaching double figures in all games this season and racking up 103 steals. UConn’s Serah Williams also is the active Division I career leader in blocked shots with 255.

HLs: UConn rolls Creighton to reach Big East final UConn dominated Creighton 100-51 in the semifinals of the Big East women's basketball tournament to secure a spot in the final where it will look to earn its sixth consecutive conference title.

The Huskies have won 23 of the past 43 Big East women’s basketball tournaments, which began in 1983 (DePaul ranks second with five titles).

Second-seeded Villanova (16-4, 25-6) has won 10 of its past 11 games, with all but one by at least 10 points. The Wildcats put up the narrowest margin of defeat in the Big East this season against UConn, falling 83-69 to the Huskies on Feb. 18. UConn won 99-50 in the first meeting between the schools this year on Jan. 15.

After missing the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons, Villanova should be in line for at least an at-large bid (possibly as a No. 9 seed).

Dillon: Villanova must be 'a lot better' vs. UConn Villanova women's basketball head coach Denise Dillon discusses her team's tough win over Seton Hall, Brynn McCurry's standout showing and looking forward to playing UConn for the Big East title.

More details below on the Big East women’s basketball tournament and how to watch the championship game on Peacock:

How to watch No. 1 UConn vs. Villanova in the Big East Championship:

When: Monday, March 9

Monday, March 9 Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Announcing team : John Fanta (play by play), Kim Adams (analyst) and reporter Caroline Pineda

: (play by play), (analyst) and reporter YouTube TV : NBCSN Extra

: NBCSN Extra Live Stream: Peacock

2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Scores, Results:

(all times are ET; teams are listed with seeding)

Friday, March 6

No. 8 Georgetown 62, No. 9 Butler 58

No. 7 Providence 69, No. 10 DePaul 55

No. 6 St. John’s 53, No. 11 Xavier 48

Saturday, March 7

Game 4: No. 1 UConn 84, Georgetown 39

No. 1 UConn 84, Georgetown 39 Game 5 : No. 5 Creighton 57, No. 4 Marquette 44

: No. 5 Creighton 57, No. 4 Marquette 44 Game 6 : No. 2 Villanova 73, Providence 65

: No. 2 Villanova 73, Providence 65 Game 7: No. 3 Seton Hall 63, St. John’s 61

Sunday, March 8

Semifinal : UConn 100, Creighton 51

: UConn 100, Creighton 51 Semifinal: Villanova 62, Seton Hall 48

Monday, March 9

Championship: UConn vs. Villanova, 7 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN Overlfow (YouTubeTV)’

Who won the 2026 Big East Women’s Basketball regular season title?

UConn went undefeated to earn the Big Ten Women’s Basketball regular-season championship. The Huskies have won 47 consecutive games and will enter the Big East tournament as an unbeaten team for the 11th time (but the first since 2018).

