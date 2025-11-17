Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Derik Queen a must-add with new role

Another week of NBA action is in the books, and just like that, we’re heading into Week 5 of the 2025-26 campaign. Detroit continues to separate from the pack, Oklahoma City sits atop a competitive Western Conference, and things have gone from bad to worse in Dallas, Sacramento and Indiana.

New and lingering injuries, overlooked options and strong performances have given us another group of worthwhile pickups heading into Week 5, including seven first or second-year players and a pair of guys featured in last week’s column.

🏀 Priority Adds

1. Derik Queen

2. Reed Sheppard

3. Kon Knueppel

4. Dillon Brooks

5. Tristan da Silva

6. Jaden McDaniels

7. Ajay Mitchell

8. Ace Bailey

9. Andre Drummond

10. Zach Edey

11. Bogdan Bogdanovic

12. Tim Hardaway Jr.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves (47 percent rostered)

McDaniels is shockingly available in 53% of Yahoo! leagues, but that will surely change soon. The Wolves’ two-way glue guy is averaging career highs in points, assists, blocks, three-pointers, FG% and FT% this season. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.8 triples with ridiculous 60/60/90 shooting splits. His efficiency and scoring may slow down, but he’s attempting a career-high 12.6 shots while logging nearly 32 minutes per game, and his defensive contributions have been stellar.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets (44 percent rostered)

Knueppel was the featured pickup in last week’s Waiver Wire column, and he paid off for fantasy managers who added him. In four Week 4 appearances, the rookie averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 triples. The highlight of the week was his 32-point eruption in Friday’s OT loss to the Bucks. The future is bright, and opportunities will be plentiful.

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder (41 percent rostered)

Mitchell is stuffing the stat sheet for the Thunder, and that should continue whether he’s in the starting lineup or coming off the bench. He’s providing sixth-round value over the first month of the season, and he averaged a 15/4/3 line last week with 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets (39 percent rostered)

Sheppard is having a phenomenal second season, making the most of the increased opportunities he’s received with Fred VanVleet out for the season. For as great as he’s been on the season as a whole, Sheppard has been even better as of late, averaging 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.3 triples. With Tari Eason (hip) out for at least the next four weeks, expect Sheppard to stay heavily involved on offense and get his fill of minutes off the bench.

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies (37 percent rostered)

Edey made his season debut in Saturday’s loss to Cleveland, providing 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes of action. His playing time could trend up as he gets back to game speed, but for now, his minutes are enough to provide a sturdy fantasy floor.

Dillon Brooks, Phoenix Suns (37 percent rostered)

It’s tough to ignore a guy who’s scored at least 16 points in five straight while chipping in 2.4 triples and 1.6 steals. Brooks is on a heater heading into Week 5 having scored 32+ points in back-to-back contests. He detonated for a 34/6/1 line with three steals and three triples on Sunday and will look to keep that momentum moving forward in his upcoming three-game week.

THE VILLAIN IS ON THE LOOSE 🦹‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/93nFBGoPS4 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 17, 2025

Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz (32 percent rostered)

Bailey joined Utah’s starting five and made an immediate impact. Across his first three starts, he averaged 17 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 triples across 28.7 minutes per game. He finished with at least 20 points in two straight before a miserable showing on Sunday. The Jazz won a thrilling matchup in OT against the Bulls, but Bailey fouled out after only 10 minutes. Chalk it up to an off night and take advantage of this buy-low opportunity by adding him.

Zion's eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy Zion Williamson has been cleared to return for on-court activities, leaving Noah Rubin to assess what it means for fantasy purposes and Derik Queen, who has recently stood out in a big way.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans (25 percent rostered)

Queen was picking up steam heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Warriors. In six games prior, he averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. His stellar play and change at head coach led him to make his first start of the season, and Queen finished with 9/7/6 and two blocked shots across 25 minutes in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Warriors. Queen’s move to the first unit is highly beneficial for his fantasy outlook moving forward, and he needs to be added in all formats.

my guy Queen pic.twitter.com/DVguV6dMtH — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 17, 2025

Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers (21 percent rostered)

Joel Embiid continues to miss time with a knee injury, and with Adem Bona (ankle) set to miss at least three games, Drummond should be in line to continue a productive run. Over his last three (all starts), Drummond has averaged 14.3 points, 12 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and a surprising 1.3 triples.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Los Angeles Clippers (15 percent rostered)

Double Bogie has seen a big uptick in playing time, logging 37 minutes on Friday and 35 on Sunday. He posted a monster 21/3/3/4 line with five triples on Friday before falling back to earth with an 11/4/3 line, including one triple and no defensive stats on Sunday. Despite Sunday’s muted line, Bogdanovic should be in line for big minutes in the wake of Bradley Beal’s season-ending injury and Kawhi Leonard’s prolonged absence.

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic (11 percent rostered)

Da Silva is enjoying a productive 2025-26 campaign, logging career highs in points (11.5), rebounds (3.7) and triples (2.0). Paolo Banchero’s absence due to a groin injury allowed da Silva to join the first unit, and he posted a 22/9/1 line with a block and five triples on Friday. He started a second straight game on Sunday and posted 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals, a blocked shot and two triples across 40 minutes. It’s unclear when Banchero will be back, and until he returns, da Silva will be worth rostering in standard fantasy leagues.

the block ➡️ the lay pic.twitter.com/q3hrEtjiMk — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 17, 2025

Tim Hardaway Jr., Orlando Magic (8 percent rostered)

Christian Braun (ankle) will be out for at least four weeks, and THJ should replace him in the starting five until he returns. Hardaway Jr. drew his first start of the season on Saturday, delivering a 23/3/1 line with a block and five triples across 29 minutes. He’s better in points leagues than in category leagues, but he should offer enough to be viable in the latter as well.

Others to consider: Quentin Grimes (41%), Saddiq Bey (20%), T.J. McConnell (15%), Collin Gillespie (14%), Noah Clowney (13%), Vit Krejci (11%), Daniss Jenkins (9%), Jarace Walker (6%)