NBA fines Anthony Edwards, Desmond Bane $25,000 each for throwing ball at opposite basket after buzzer

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas
NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri
NCAA rules panel proposes letting player ejected for targeting in second half play entire next game
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Reports: Italian golfer Andrea Pavan injured from fall down elevator shaft when car was not there

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
abreu_260226.jpg
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas
NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri
NCAA rules panel proposes letting player ejected for targeting in second half play entire next game
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Reports: Italian golfer Andrea Pavan injured from fall down elevator shaft when car was not there

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
abreu_260226.jpg
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA fines Anthony Edwards, Desmond Bane $25,000 each for throwing ball at opposite basket after buzzer

  
Published February 26, 2026 05:32 PM

The NBA is sending a message: After a buzzer, don’t take the ball and throw it toward the opposite basket (not as a shot, more of a celebration... or just because).

That message is going to cost the Timberwolves Anthony Edwards and the Magic’s $25,000 each as both were fined by the league on Thursday “for throwing the game ball with force into the spectator stands.”

What does that look like? Here’s what Edwards did at halftime in Portland to earn his fine:

Bane did essentially the same thing at the end of the Magic’s dramatic win over the Lakers Tuesday night.

Were those really worth $25,000? The league’s concern is that a ball thrown into the stands could hit someone and injure them, but a fine?

Adidas and Ant responded to this perfectly (they must have had this in the can, waiting for the moment).

Mentions
Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards MEM_Bane_Desmond.jpg Desmond Bane