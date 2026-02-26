NBA fines Anthony Edwards, Desmond Bane $25,000 each for throwing ball at opposite basket after buzzer

The NBA is sending a message: After a buzzer, don’t take the ball and throw it toward the opposite basket (not as a shot, more of a celebration... or just because).

That message is going to cost the Timberwolves Anthony Edwards and the Magic’s $25,000 each as both were fined by the league on Thursday “for throwing the game ball with force into the spectator stands.”

What does that look like? Here’s what Edwards did at halftime in Portland to earn his fine:

Bane did essentially the same thing at the end of the Magic’s dramatic win over the Lakers Tuesday night.

Were those really worth $25,000? The league’s concern is that a ball thrown into the stands could hit someone and injure them, but a fine?

Adidas and Ant responded to this perfectly (they must have had this in the can, waiting for the moment).