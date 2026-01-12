2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Should Trae Young managers be concerned?
The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards combined to make the first significant trade of the 2025-26 regular season, with Trae Young heading to the nation’s capital in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. While McCollum and Kispert made their Hawks debuts on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, Young did not play in either of the two games played after the deal was finalized on Friday.
Of course, he was injured before the deal, missing six games due to a right quad contusion. And, it’s worth noting that the Wizards have also listed the sprained right MCL that sidelined Young for approximately six weeks earlier this season on their most recent injury report. While he’s ranked just outside the top-100 in the updated Rotoworld Top 200, what are the chances that Young improves that value?
Unfortunately, the 2026 draft lottery and Washington’s first-round pick may be a factor in the franchise’s thinking. Their pick is top-8 protected, with the Knicks getting it if it falls outside that threshold. If Washington can keep the pick, it will convey into two second-round picks. Given where the Wizards are in their rebuild, holding onto the pick is vital. So, fantasy managers who may not have considered stashing Bub Carrington in the aftermath of the Young trade may find themselves scrambling to add him, even if the value hasn’t been there thus far.
As of the end of Sunday’s games, the Wizards had the fourth-lowest win percentage in the NBA, which is what’s needed to ensure their pick won’t fall outside of the top-8. And the race to finish with one of the four worst records stands to only get more crowded as the February 5 trade deadline draws near. Utah also has a top-8 protected pick (Oklahoma City would get it), and Dallas’ 2026 first-round pick is the last one they’ll have complete control over until 2031.
Below is the updated top-200, with Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.
|Rank
|Position(s)
|Player
|Team
|1
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|2
|C
|Nikola Jokić
|Denver Nuggets
|3
|SF, PF
|Kawhi Leonard
|LA Clippers
|4
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Philadelphia 76ers
|5
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|San Antonio Spurs
|6
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|7
|PG, SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|8
|PG, SG
|Cade Cunningham
|Detroit Pistons
|9
|SF, PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Atlanta Hawks
|10
|SF, PF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Utah Jazz
|11
|PG, SG
|Jamal Murray
|Denver Nuggets
|12
|SF, PF
|Trey Murphy
|New Orleans Pelicans
|13
|SF, PF
|Mikal Bridges
|New York Knicks
|14
|PG, SG
|Luka Dončić
|Los Angeles Lakers
|15
|PG, SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|16
|SG, SF, PF
|Scottie Barnes
|Toronto Raptors
|17
|PG, SG
|James Harden
|LA Clippers
|18
|PG, SG
|Derrick White
|Boston Celtics
|19
|SF, PF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Brooklyn Nets
|20
|SF, PF
|Jimmy Butler III
|Golden State Warriors
|21
|PF, C
|Anthony Davis
|Dallas Mavericks
|22
|SF, PF
|Kevin Durant
|Houston Rockets
|23
|PG, SG
|Austin Reaves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|24
|PG, SG
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|25
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|New York Knicks
|26
|PF, C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|New York Knicks
|27
|PF, C
|Chet Holmgren
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|28
|SG, SF
|Norman Powell
|Miami Heat
|29
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Atlanta Hawks
|30
|PF, C
|Alex Sarr
|Washington Wizards
|31
|PG, SG
|Tyler Herro
|Miami Heat
|32
|PF, C
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|33
|PF, C
|Kel’El Ware
|Miami Heat
|34
|PF, C
|Alperen Şengün
|Houston Rockets
|35
|SF, PF
|Franz Wagner
|Orlando Magic
|36
|PG, SG
|Keyonte George
|Utah Jazz
|37
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|Sacramento Kings
|38
|C
|Nikola Vučević
|Chicago Bulls
|39
|PG, SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Portland Trail Blazers
|40
|C
|Zach Edey
|Memphis Grizzlies
|41
|SG, SF, PF
|Josh Hart
|New York Knicks
|42
|C
|Mark Williams
|Phoenix Suns
|43
|PG, SG, SF
|Amen Thompson
|Houston Rockets
|44
|SF, PF
|Deni Avdija
|Portland Trail Blazers
|45
|SF, PF
|OG Anunoby
|New York Knicks
|46
|PF, C
|Evan Mobley
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|47
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Orlando Magic
|48
|PF, C
|Julius Randle
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|49
|SF, PF
|Paul George
|Philadelphia 76ers
|50
|PG, SG
|LaMelo Ball
|Charlotte Hornets
|51
|PG
|Ryan Rollins
|Milwaukee Bucks
|52
|SG
|VJ Edgecombe
|Philadelphia 76ers
|53
|SF
|Cooper Flagg
|Dallas Mavericks
|54
|SG, SF
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Atlanta Hawks
|55
|SG, SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Boston Celtics
|56
|PG, SG
|Josh Giddey
|Chicago Bulls
|57
|C
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|Atlanta Hawks
|58
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Detroit Pistons
|59
|SF, PF
|LeBron James
|Los Angeles Lakers
|60
|SG, SF
|Donte DiVincenzo
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|61
|PG, SG
|De’Aaron Fox
|San Antonio Spurs
|62
|SF, PF
|Keegan Murray
|Sacramento Kings
|63
|SF
|Kon Knueppel
|Charlotte Hornets
|64
|PG
|Collin Gillespie
|Phoenix Suns
|65
|SF, PF
|Jalen Wiliams
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|66
|PF, C
|Naz Reid
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|67
|SF, PF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Miami Heat
|68
|C
|Donovan Clingan
|Portland Trail Blazers
|69
|C
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|70
|PG
|Payton Pritchard
|Boston Celtics
|71
|SF, PF
|Miles Bridges
|Charlotte Hornets
|72
|SF, PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|73
|PG, SG
|Devin Booker
|Phoenix Suns
|74
|PG, SG, SF
|Dyson Daniels
|Atlanta Hawks
|75
|SG, SF
|Desmond Bane
|Orlando Magic
|76
|SG, SF
|Grayson Allen
|Phoenix Suns
|77
|PG, SG
|Reed Sheppard
|Houston Rockets
|78
|C
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Charlotte Hornets
|79
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|80
|PG, SG
|Ajay Mitchell
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|81
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Sacramento Kings
|82
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|LA Clippers
|83
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|84
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Los Angeles Lakers
|85
|PF, C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|86
|PF, C
|Aaron Gordon
|Denver Nuggets
|87
|PF, C
|Bam Adebayo
|Miami Heat
|88
|SG, SF
|Matisse Thybulle
|Portland Trail Blazers
|89
|PG, SG
|Immanuel Quickley
|Toronto Raptors
|90
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|91
|SG, SF, PF
|Brandon Ingram
|Toronto Raptors
|92
|C
|Luke Kornet
|San Antonio Spurs
|93
|C
|Neemias Queta
|Boston Celtics
|94
|C
|Myles Turner
|Milwaukee Bucks
|95
|SG, SF
|Sam Merrill
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|96
|SF, PF
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Philadelphia 76ers
|97
|SF
|Jaylon Tyson
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|98
|SF, PF
|Matas Buzelis
|Chicago Bulls
|99
|SF, PF
|Royce O’Neale
|Phoenix Suns
|100
|PG
|Trae Young
|Washington Wizards
|101
|SF, PF
|Jerami Grant
|Portland Trail Blazers
|102
|SG, SF
|Devin Vassell
|San Antonio Spurs
|103
|SF, PF
|Brandon Miller
|Charlotte Hornets
|104
|PF, C
|Santi Aldama
|Memphis Grizzlies
|105
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Brooklyn Nets
|106
|PF, C
|John Collins
|LA Clippers
|107
|PF, C
|Pascal Siakam
|Indiana Pacers
|108
|PF, C
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Houston Rockets
|109
|SG, SF
|Quentin Grimes
|Philadelphia 76ers
|110
|PG, SG
|Tre Jones
|Chicago Bulls
|111
|SF, PF
|Tari Eason
|Houston Rockets
|112
|SG
|Cam Spencer
|Memphis Grizzlies
|113
|SF, PF
|PJ Washington
|Dallas Mavericks
|114
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Orlando Magic
|115
|SF, PF
|Dillon Brooks
|Phoenix Suns
|116
|C
|Derik Queen
|New Orleans Pelicans
|117
|PG, SG
|Cason Wallace
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|118
|SG, SF
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Chicago Bulls
|119
|SG, SF
|Kyshawn George
|Washington Wizards
|120
|SF, PF, C
|Zion Williamson
|New Orleans Pelicans
|121
|SG, SF
|Julian Champagnie
|San Antonio Spurs
|122
|C
|Jay Huff
|Indiana Pacers
|123
|PF, C
|Isaiah Stewart
|Detroit Pistons
|124
|PG, SG
|Zach LaVine
|Sacramento Kings
|125
|SF, PF
|Saddiq Bey
|New Orleans Pelicans
|126
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Orlando Magic
|127
|SF, PF
|Keldon Johnson
|San Antonio Spurs
|128
|SF, PF
|Peyton Watson
|Denver Nuggets
|129
|SF, PF
|RJ Barrett
|Toronto Raptors
|130
|PG, SG
|CJ McCollum
|Atlanta Hawks
|131
|PG, SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|Indiana Pacers
|132
|PG, SG
|Miles McBride
|New York Knicks
|133
|PG, SG
|Anthony Black
|Orlando Magic
|134
|PG
|T.J. McConnell
|Indiana Pacers
|135
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Dallas Mavericks
|136
|SF, PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|LA Clippers
|137
|C
|Robert Williams
|Portland Trail Blazers
|138
|SG, SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|Indiana Pacers
|139
|PG, SG
|Russell Westbrook
|Sacramento Kings
|140
|SG
|Cedric Coward
|Memphis Grizzlies
|141
|PF, C
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Toronto Raptors
|142
|SG, SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Washington Wizards
|143
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|144
|SF, PF
|Jake LaRavia
|Los Angeles Lakers
|145
|PF, C
|Paolo Banchero
|Orlando Magic
|146
|SF, PF
|Naji Marshall
|Dallas Mavericks
|147
|C
|Moussa Diabaté
|Charlotte Hornets
|148
|SG, SF
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Portland Trail Blazers
|149
|PG, SG
|Brandin Podziemski
|Golden State Warriors
|150
|SG, SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Denver Nuggets
|151
|PG, SG
|Kris Dunn
|LA Clippers
|152
|PG, SG
|Marcus Smart
|Los Angeles Lakers
|153
|SG, SF
|Max Christie
|Dallas Mavericks
|154
|SF, PF
|Herb Jones
|New Orleans Pelicans
|155
|C
|Jusuf Nurkić
|Utah Jazz
|156
|SG, SF
|Duncan Robinson
|Detroit Pistons
|157
|SG, SF
|Vit Krejčí
|Atlanta Hawks
|158
|PF
|Obi Toppin
|Indiana Pacers
|159
|PF, C
|Bobby Portis
|Milwaukee Bucks
|160
|PF, C
|Al Horford
|Golden State Warriors
|161
|SG, SF
|Kevin Huerter
|Chicago Bulls
|162
|SG, SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Indiana Pacers
|163
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Detroit Pistons
|164
|PF, C
|Dominick Barlow
|Philadelphia 76ers
|165
|PG, SG
|Davion Mitchell
|Miami Heat
|166
|SF, PF
|Toumani Camara
|Portland Trail Blazers
|167
|SG, SF
|Moses Moody
|Golden State Warriors
|168
|SG, SF
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|Miami Heat
|169
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Toronto Raptors
|170
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|New York Knicks
|171
|SG, SF
|Alex Caruso
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|172
|SG
|Seth Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|173
|C
|Andre Drummond
|Philadelphia 76ers
|174
|PG, SG
|Jordan Goodwin
|Phoenix Suns
|175
|SG, SF, PF
|Jordan Walsh
|Boston Celtics
|176
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Memphis Grizzlies
|177
|C
|Jalen Smith
|Chicago Bulls
|178
|PF
|Kyle Anderson
|Utah Jazz
|179
|SF, PF
|Harrison Barnes
|San Antonio Spurs
|180
|SG, SF, PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Denver Nuggets
|181
|PG, SG
|AJ Green
|Milwaukee Bucks
|182
|SF, PF
|Rui Hachimura
|Los Angeles Lakers
|183
|PF, C
|Draymond Green
|Golden State Warriors
|184
|PG, SG
|Dru Smith
|Miami Heat
|185
|SG, SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|186
|PG, SG
|Jalen Green
|Phoenix Suns
|187
|PG
|Egor Dëmin
|Brooklyn Nets
|188
|PF, C
|Marvin Bagley III
|Washington Wizards
|189
|PG, SG
|Collin Sexton
|Charlotte Hornets
|190
|SG, SF, PF
|Ausar Thompson
|Detroit Pistons
|191
|C
|Jock Landale
|Memphis Grizzlies
|192
|PG, SG
|Jordan Poole
|New Orleans Pelicans
|193
|SF, PF
|De’Andre Hunter
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|194
|SF, PF
|Javonte Green
|Detroit Pistons
|195
|PG, SG
|De’Anthony Melton
|Golden State Warriors
|196
|SG, SF
|Tre Johnson
|Washington Wizards
|197
|PG, SG
|Dennis Schröder
|Sacramento Kings
|198
|SG, SF
|Ziaire Williams
|Brooklyn Nets
|199
|PG, SG
|Craig Porter Jr.
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|200
|PF, C
|Micah Potter
|Indiana Pacers