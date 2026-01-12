2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Should Trae Young managers be concerned?

The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards combined to make the first significant trade of the 2025-26 regular season, with Trae Young heading to the nation’s capital in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. While McCollum and Kispert made their Hawks debuts on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, Young did not play in either of the two games played after the deal was finalized on Friday.

Of course, he was injured before the deal, missing six games due to a right quad contusion. And, it’s worth noting that the Wizards have also listed the sprained right MCL that sidelined Young for approximately six weeks earlier this season on their most recent injury report. While he’s ranked just outside the top-100 in the updated Rotoworld Top 200, what are the chances that Young improves that value?

Unfortunately, the 2026 draft lottery and Washington’s first-round pick may be a factor in the franchise’s thinking. Their pick is top-8 protected, with the Knicks getting it if it falls outside that threshold. If Washington can keep the pick, it will convey into two second-round picks. Given where the Wizards are in their rebuild, holding onto the pick is vital. So, fantasy managers who may not have considered stashing Bub Carrington in the aftermath of the Young trade may find themselves scrambling to add him, even if the value hasn’t been there thus far.

As of the end of Sunday’s games, the Wizards had the fourth-lowest win percentage in the NBA, which is what’s needed to ensure their pick won’t fall outside of the top-8. And the race to finish with one of the four worst records stands to only get more crowded as the February 5 trade deadline draws near. Utah also has a top-8 protected pick (Oklahoma City would get it), and Dallas’ 2026 first-round pick is the last one they’ll have complete control over until 2031.

Below is the updated top-200, with Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.

