Top News

Milos Raonic
Former World No. 3 Milos Raonic announces retirement from professional tennis
Lois Boisson
Loïs Boisson withdraws from Australian Open with injury
Kim Mulkey
LSU coach Kim Mulkey taps into Louisiana cooking culture to tighten up the Tigers’ form

Top Clips

nbc_dps_playoffrecap_260112.jpg
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Milos Raonic
Former World No. 3 Milos Raonic announces retirement from professional tennis
Lois Boisson
Loïs Boisson withdraws from Australian Open with injury
Kim Mulkey
LSU coach Kim Mulkey taps into Louisiana cooking culture to tighten up the Tigers’ form

Top Clips

nbc_dps_playoffrecap_260112.jpg
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Should Trae Young managers be concerned?

  
Published January 12, 2026 01:48 AM

The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards combined to make the first significant trade of the 2025-26 regular season, with Trae Young heading to the nation’s capital in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. While McCollum and Kispert made their Hawks debuts on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, Young did not play in either of the two games played after the deal was finalized on Friday.

Of course, he was injured before the deal, missing six games due to a right quad contusion. And, it’s worth noting that the Wizards have also listed the sprained right MCL that sidelined Young for approximately six weeks earlier this season on their most recent injury report. While he’s ranked just outside the top-100 in the updated Rotoworld Top 200, what are the chances that Young improves that value?

Unfortunately, the 2026 draft lottery and Washington’s first-round pick may be a factor in the franchise’s thinking. Their pick is top-8 protected, with the Knicks getting it if it falls outside that threshold. If Washington can keep the pick, it will convey into two second-round picks. Given where the Wizards are in their rebuild, holding onto the pick is vital. So, fantasy managers who may not have considered stashing Bub Carrington in the aftermath of the Young trade may find themselves scrambling to add him, even if the value hasn’t been there thus far.

As of the end of Sunday’s games, the Wizards had the fourth-lowest win percentage in the NBA, which is what’s needed to ensure their pick won’t fall outside of the top-8. And the race to finish with one of the four worst records stands to only get more crowded as the February 5 trade deadline draws near. Utah also has a top-8 protected pick (Oklahoma City would get it), and Dallas’ 2026 first-round pick is the last one they’ll have complete control over until 2031.

Below is the updated top-200, with Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.

📺 → Watch the NBA on Peacock on Monday night, as the Celtics take on the Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET!

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
Week 13 Fantasy Basketball Schedule Primer: Low-rostered Lakers like Jake LaRavia should be popular
The Lakers have the NBA’s first five-game week of the season, while four teams only play twice.

Rank
Position(s)
Player
Team
1
PG
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
2
C
Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets
3
SF, PF
Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers
4
PG
Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
5
C
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
6
PG
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
7
PG, SG
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
8
PG, SG
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
9
SF, PF
Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
10
SF, PF
Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
11
PG, SG
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
12
SF, PF
Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
13
SF, PF
Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
14
PG, SG
Luka Dončić
Los Angeles Lakers
15
PG, SG
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
16
SG, SF, PF
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
17
PG, SG
James Harden
LA Clippers
18
PG, SG
Derrick White
Boston Celtics
19
SF, PF
Michael Porter Jr.
Brooklyn Nets
20
SF, PF
Jimmy Butler III
Golden State Warriors
21
PF, C
Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
22
SF, PF
Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
23
PG, SG
Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
24
PG, SG
Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks
25
PG
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
26
PF, C
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
27
PF, C
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
28
SG, SF
Norman Powell
Miami Heat
29
C
Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
30
PF, C
Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
31
PG, SG
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
32
PF, C
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
33
PF, C
Kel’El Ware
Miami Heat
34
PF, C
Alperen Şengün
Houston Rockets
35
SF, PF
Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
36
PG, SG
Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
37
SF
DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
38
C
Nikola Vučević
Chicago Bulls
39
PG, SG
Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
40
C
Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
41
SG, SF, PF
Josh Hart
New York Knicks
42
C
Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
43
PG, SG, SF
Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
44
SF, PF
Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
45
SF, PF
OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
46
PF, C
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
47
PG
Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
48
PF, C
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
49
SF, PF
Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
50
PG, SG
LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
51
PG
Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
52
SG
VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
53
SF
Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
54
SG, SF
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
55
SG, SF
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
56
PG, SG
Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
57
C
Kristaps Porziņģis
Atlanta Hawks
58
C
Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
59
SF, PF
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
60
SG, SF
Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
61
PG, SG
De’Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
62
SF, PF
Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
63
SF
Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets
64
PG
Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
65
SF, PF
Jalen Wiliams
Oklahoma City Thunder
66
PF, C
Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
67
SF, PF
Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
68
C
Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
69
C
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
70
PG
Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
71
SF, PF
Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
72
SF, PF
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
73
PG, SG
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
74
PG, SG, SF
Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
75
SG, SF
Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
76
SG, SF
Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
77
PG, SG
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
78
C
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets
79
C
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
80
PG, SG
Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
81
C
Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
82
C
Ivica Zubac
LA Clippers
83
C
Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
84
C
Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
85
PF, C
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
86
PF, C
Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
87
PF, C
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
88
SG, SF
Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
89
PG, SG
Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
90
C
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
91
SG, SF, PF
Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
92
C
Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
93
C
Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
94
C
Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
95
SG, SF
Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
96
SF, PF
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers
97
SF
Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
98
SF, PF
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
99
SF, PF
Royce O’Neale
Phoenix Suns
100
PG
Trae Young
Washington Wizards
101
SF, PF
Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
102
SG, SF
Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
103
SF, PF
Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
104
PF, C
Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
105
C
Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
106
PF, C
John Collins
LA Clippers
107
PF, C
Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
108
PF, C
Jabari Smith Jr.
Houston Rockets
109
SG, SF
Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
110
PG, SG
Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
111
SF, PF
Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
112
SG
Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
113
SF, PF
PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks
114
C
Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic
115
SF, PF
Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
116
C
Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans
117
PG, SG
Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
118
SG, SF
Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
119
SG, SF
Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
120
SF, PF, C
Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
121
SG, SF
Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
122
C
Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
123
PF, C
Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
124
PG, SG
Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings
125
SF, PF
Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
126
C
Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
127
SF, PF
Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
128
SF, PF
Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
129
SF, PF
RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
130
PG, SG
CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
131
PG, SG
Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
132
PG, SG
Miles McBride
New York Knicks
133
PG, SG
Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
134
PG
T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
135
C
Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
136
SF, PF
Derrick Jones Jr.
LA Clippers
137
C
Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
138
SG, SF
Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
139
PG, SG
Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
140
SG
Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
141
PF, C
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors
142
SG, SF
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
143
PG
Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
144
SF, PF
Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers
145
PF, C
Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
146
SF, PF
Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
147
C
Moussa Diabaté
Charlotte Hornets
148
SG, SF
Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
149
PG, SG
Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
150
SG, SF
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets
151
PG, SG
Kris Dunn
LA Clippers
152
PG, SG
Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
153
SG, SF
Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks
154
SF, PF
Herb Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
155
C
Jusuf Nurkić
Utah Jazz
156
SG, SF
Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
157
SG, SF
Vit Krejčí
Atlanta Hawks
158
PF
Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
159
PF, C
Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
160
PF, C
Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
161
SG, SF
Kevin Huerter
Chicago Bulls
162
SG, SF
Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
163
PF
Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
164
PF, C
Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
165
PG, SG
Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
166
SF, PF
Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
167
SG, SF
Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
168
SG, SF
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat
169
C
Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
170
C
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
171
SG, SF
Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
172
SG
Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
173
C
Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
174
PG, SG
Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
175
SG, SF, PF
Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
176
PG
Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
177
C
Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
178
PF
Kyle Anderson
Utah Jazz
179
SF, PF
Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
180
SG, SF, PF
Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
181
PG, SG
AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
182
SF, PF
Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
183
PF, C
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
184
PG, SG
Dru Smith
Miami Heat
185
SG, SF
Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
186
PG, SG
Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
187
PG
Egor Dëmin
Brooklyn Nets
188
PF, C
Marvin Bagley III
Washington Wizards
189
PG, SG
Collin Sexton
Charlotte Hornets
190
SG, SF, PF
Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
191
C
Jock Landale
Memphis Grizzlies
192
PG, SG
Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans
193
SF, PF
De’Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
194
SF, PF
Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
195
PG, SG
De’Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
196
SG, SF
Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
197
PG, SG
Dennis Schröder
Sacramento Kings
198
SG, SF
Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
199
PG, SG
Craig Porter Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers
200
PF, C
Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
