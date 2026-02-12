Mavericks at Lakers: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 12
In a matchup featuring one team trying to maintain their tenuous hold on a playoff spot and the other in a complete free fall as we head into the All-Star Break, the Los Angeles Lakers (32-21) host the Dallas Mavericks (19-34) tonight.
The game will be played minus a major star from each team as the Lakers’ Luka Dončić is out with a hamstring injury, while Dallas is without rookie Cooper Flagg (foot).
This game’s importance can’t be understated as the Lakers still sit atop the Pacific Division but having lost their last two, their lead over the second-place Suns is now a single game…AND they have fallen to the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have lost eight in a row and own the seventh-worst record in the entire NBA.
The Lakers have dominated the season series, winning 129-119 on November 28 in Los Angeles. Austin Reaves poured in 38 to pace the attack. LeBron and co. also won in Dallas on January 24, 116-110. They wrap up their season series April 5 in Dallas.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game Details and How to Watch Live: Mavericks at Lakers
- Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026
- Time: 10PM EST
- Site: crypto.com Arena
- City: Los Angeles, CA
- Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum Sports Network
Game Odds: Mavericks at Lakers
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Dallas Mavericks (+245), Los Angeles Lakers (-305)
- Spread: Lakers -7.5
- Total: 236.5 points
This game opened Mavericks -6.5 with the Total set at 234.5.
Expected Starting Lineups: Mavericks at Lakers
Dallas Mavericks
- PG Tyus Jones
- SG Max Christie
- SF Naji Marshall
- PF P.J. Washington
- C Daniel Gafford
Los Angeles Lakers
- PG Austin Reaves
- SG Marcus Smart
- SF Jake LaRavia
- PF LeBron James
- C Deandre Ayton
Injury Report: Mavericks at Lakers
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Deandre Ayton (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
Los Angeles Lakers
- Cooper Flagg (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Naji Marshall (foot) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Caleb Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Kyrie Irving (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Dereck Lively II (foot) ) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Mavericks at Lakers
- The Mavericks are 5-17 on the road this season
- The Lakers are 14-10 at home
- The Lakers are 29-24 ATS this season / 12-11-1 ATS at home
- The Mavericks are 23-30 ATS this season / 7-15 ATS on the road
- The OVER has cashed in 30 of the Lakers’ 53 games this season (30-23)
- The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Mavericks’ 53 games this season (24-29)
- The Lakers are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall
- LeBron James has scored 20 or more points in 5 of his last 6 games
- James has tallied 10 assists in 3 straight games
- Luke Kennard is 9-17 from 3-point range over his last 5 games
- Max Christie has totaled at least 3 assists in each of his last 4 games
Rotoworld Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Mavericks and Lakers’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers -7.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 236.5
