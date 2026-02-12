Mavericks at Lakers: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 12

In a matchup featuring one team trying to maintain their tenuous hold on a playoff spot and the other in a complete free fall as we head into the All-Star Break, the Los Angeles Lakers (32-21) host the Dallas Mavericks (19-34) tonight.

The game will be played minus a major star from each team as the Lakers’ Luka Dončić is out with a hamstring injury, while Dallas is without rookie Cooper Flagg (foot).

This game’s importance can’t be understated as the Lakers still sit atop the Pacific Division but having lost their last two, their lead over the second-place Suns is now a single game…AND they have fallen to the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have lost eight in a row and own the seventh-worst record in the entire NBA.

The Lakers have dominated the season series, winning 129-119 on November 28 in Los Angeles. Austin Reaves poured in 38 to pace the attack. LeBron and co. also won in Dallas on January 24, 116-110. They wrap up their season series April 5 in Dallas.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Mavericks at Lakers

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Thursday, February 12, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: crypto.com Arena

crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum Sports Network

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Mavericks at Lakers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Mavericks (+245), Los Angeles Lakers (-305)

Dallas Mavericks (+245), Los Angeles Lakers (-305) Spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers -7.5 Total: 236.5 points

This game opened Mavericks -6.5 with the Total set at 234.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Mavericks at Lakers

Dallas Mavericks

PG Tyus Jones

SG Max Christie

SF Naji Marshall

PF P.J. Washington

C Daniel Gafford

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Austin Reaves

SG Marcus Smart

SF Jake LaRavia

PF LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past Pierre Andresen breaks down each event in All-Star weekend, highlighted by the return of the Shooting Stars competition, and predicts this year's title-holders.

Injury Report: Mavericks at Lakers

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Deandre Ayton (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Los Angeles Lakers

Cooper Flagg (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Naji Marshall (foot) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Caleb Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Kyrie Irving (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Dereck Lively II (foot) ) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Mavericks at Lakers

The Mavericks are 5-17 on the road this season

The Lakers are 14-10 at home

The Lakers are 29-24 ATS this season / 12-11-1 ATS at home

The Mavericks are 23-30 ATS this season / 7-15 ATS on the road

The OVER has cashed in 30 of the Lakers’ 53 games this season (30-23)

The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Mavericks’ 53 games this season (24-29)

The Lakers are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall

LeBron James has scored 20 or more points in 5 of his last 6 games

has scored 20 or more points in 5 of his last 6 games James has tallied 10 assists in 3 straight games

Luke Kennard is 9-17 from 3-point range over his last 5 games

is 9-17 from 3-point range over his last 5 games Max Christie has totaled at least 3 assists in each of his last 4 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Mavericks and Lakers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers -7.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers -7.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 236.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on Socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

