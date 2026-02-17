How to watch No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

In a Tuesday night showdown on Peacock between two of the best teams in the Big Ten, top-ranked Michigan will travel to seventh-ranked Purdue.

The No. 1 Wolverines (14-1 Big Ten, 24-1 overall) are off to their best 25-game start in program history after making the NCAA Tournament regional semifinal with 27 wins last year. In addition to being atop the AP Top 25 poll, Michigan also is top ranked in NET with a 9-0 mark in Quad 1 games (Purdue will be the first of five remaining Quad 1 opponents).

The No. 7 Boilermakers (11-3 Big Ten, 21-4 overall) have bounced back from a three-game losing streak with four consecutive victories, including victories last week over Nebraska and Iowa. Purdue leads the nation with a 12-5 record against top-15 teams since the 2023-24 season and is ranked No. 7 in the NET rankings.

This will mark the 172nd meeting Purdue and Michigan. The Boilermarkers hold a 74-77 edge over the Wolverines, who have won the past two.

More information below on No. 1 Michigan and No. 7 Purdue and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

No. 1 Michigan:

With a Big Ten-record seven victories by at least 40 points, the Wolverines have few weaknesses on either side of the ball. They lead the conference in scoring (90.6 points per game, fifth nationally) and field goal percentage (51.4%, seventh nationally) and hold opponents to 37.2% field goal shooting (best in conference, second in the nation) while blocking 6.1 shots per game (tops in the Big Ten, third nationally).

Michigan also leads the Big Ten in rebounding (41.6 per game) with Aday Mara (7.0), Morez Johnson Jr. (7.2) and Yaxel Lendeborg (7.7) all averaging at least seven boards. Lendenborg leads the team with 14.4 points per game for a deep team that has a legitimate nine-player rotation with Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney and L.J. Cason forming a talented backcourt.

Head coach Dusty May, who brought in one of the country’s best transfer classes, is trying to lead Michigan to its second consecutive Big Ten tournament title.

No. 7 Purdue:

With seniors Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer as the most experienced backcourt in the country, the Boilermakers rank third nationally with 19.8 assists per game and lead the country with a 2.13 assist-to-turnover ratio. Purdue also makes 37.8% of its 3-pointers (second in the Big Ten).

Purdue struggles to draw fouls (17.3 free throw attempts per game is second worst in the Big Ten) and has its defensive weaknesses (5.8 steals per game ranks outside the top 200 in the country). The big three of Smith, Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn (12.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg) laeds the way, but the Boilermakers were led in scoring by 14 apiece from C.J. Cox and Gicarri Harris in the win over Iowa.

Head coach Matt Painter has surpassed the 20-win mark for the 16th time in 21 seasons at Purdue.

How to watch No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 17 Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

What other games are Tuesday on Peacock?

UCLA vs. No. 15 Michigan State, 8:30 p.m. (also on NBCSN)

How can I watch Big Ten Basketball on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?