How to watch UCLA vs. No. 15 Michigan State: TV, live stream info, storylines for tonight’s game

On the NCAA Tournament bubble again, UCLA is on the road Tuesday night to face 15th-ranked Michigan State in a Big Ten game on Peacock.

The Bruins (9-5 Big Ten, 17-8 overall) were crushed 86-56 by Michigan three days ago, dropping them to No. 40 in the NET rankings. With a 2-6 mark against Quad 1 opponents, UCLA desperately needs some quality victories and will have opportunities against Michigan State and No. 8 Illinois (at home Saturday).

The Spartans (10-4 Big Ten, 20-5 overall) are in a bit of a slump, having lost three of the past four with a home loss to No. 1 Michigan and road defeats to Minnesota and Wisconsin. But Michigan State sandwiched the losses around a victory over No. 5 Illinois in overtime and are 6-1 in Quad 1 games.

UCLA leads 8-4 in the series with Michigan State, having won the past two (including a 63-61 win in their first meeting last year as Big Ten rivals).

More information below on UCLA and No. 15 Michigan State and how to watch the game.

How to watch UCLA vs. No. 15 Michigan State:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

YouTubeTV : NBCSN

Live Stream: Peacock

UCLA:

The Bruins excel at ball security (ranking among the top 30 of Division I in turnovers and assist-to-turnover ratio) and are leading the Big Ten in 3-point field goal shooting at 38.1%.

Rebounding has been a major problem as the Bruins rank 14th in the Big Ten at 32.7 boards per game (in the bottom 20% nationally). Their depth also has been an issue with only 14.3 bench points per game (16th in the Big Ten). Senior guard Skyy Clark is back after a 10-game absence for an injury, joining double-figure scorers Trent Perry, Donovan Dent and Eric Dailey Jr.

Head coach Mick Cronin is seeking his 16th NCAA Tournament berth in 23 seasons with UCLA, Cincinnati and Murray State.

No. 15 Michigan State:

Defense and rebounding typically have been the strengths of the Spartans, who hold opponents to 66.7 points per game and lead the Big Ten in offensive rebounding at 13.2 per game. An uncharacteristic 92-71 loss to Wisconsin last Friday revealed some of Michigan State’s weaknesses — namely 3-point shooting (7.5 per game ranks 214th in Division I) and turnovers (11.8 per game, 14th in the Big Ten).

Sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (15.1 points per game) has emerged as a fiery leader (including some recent flagrant and technical fouls), and Coen Carr (11.7 points per game) is among the nation’s most explosive stars. Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper are a 1-2 punch in the post.

Head coach Tom Izzo, who recently turned 71, is in his 31st season with the Spartans and seems guaranteed to extendi his record streak of 27 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

