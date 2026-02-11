Knicks vs. 76ers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 11

A matchup of Eastern Conference rivals tonight in the City of Brotherly Love as the New York Knicks (34-20) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (30-23) tonight. The Knicks are playing their second in two nights and third in four nights while the 76ers are home for the first time following a five-game West Coast road trip.

New York lost last night in overtime at Madison Square Garden, 137-134, to the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson led the attack with 40 points in 42 minutes and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in 32 minutes in the loss. It was the Knicks’ second loss in their last three games.

Philadelphia won three of the five games on their recently concluded road trip. The road swing ended, however, with a loss at Portland, 135-118 on Monday night. Neither Joel Embiid (knee) nor Dominick Barlow (illness) played in the game for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey had 30 in the loss.

This is the final regular season meeting between these teams. Through three games, the Sixers won the first two matchups, both at Madison Square Garden (116-107 on Dec. 19, 2025; 130-119 on Jan. 3, 2026), while the Knicks won 112-109 in Philadelphia on Jan. 24, 2026.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Knicks at 76ers

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Knicks at 76ers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (+115), Philadelphia 76ers (-135)

New York Knicks (+115), Philadelphia 76ers (-135) Spread: 76ers -2.5

76ers -2.5 Total: 222.5 points

This game opened 76ers -2.5 with the Total set at 223.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Knicks at 76ers

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre

PF Dominick Barlow

C Joel Embiid

Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’ The Dan Patrick Show explains why the NBA’s youth movement is here, with young stars like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leaving big impressions in the playoffs.

Injury Report: Knicks at 76ers

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby (toe) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Miles McBride (core) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(core) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Quentin Grimes (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Paul George (susp.) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks at 76ers

The Knicks are 12-13 on the road this season

The 76ers are 15-13 at home this season

The Knicks are 28-25-1 ATS this season / 8-16-1 on the road

The 76ers are 29-22-2 ATS this season / 12-15-1 at home

The OVER has cashed in 27 of the Knicks’ 55 games this season (27-28)

The OVER has cashed in 26 of the 76ers’ 53 games this season (26-27)

VJ Edgecombe averaged 13PPG on the 76ers’ recently concluded 5-game road trip

averaged 13PPG on the 76ers’ recently concluded 5-game road trip Tyrese Maxey scored 22 when these teams last met (1/24) including going 3-7 from 3-point range

scored 22 when these teams last met (1/24) including going 3-7 from 3-point range Jalen Brunson scored 40 points in 42 minutes last night against the Pacers

scored 40 points in 42 minutes last night against the Pacers Mikal Bridges is averaging two 3-pointers per game over his last 5 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Knicks and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers -2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers -2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 222.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on Socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

