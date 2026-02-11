Bulls vs. Celtics predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 11

The Chicago Bulls (24-30) travel to TD Garden tonight to face the Boston Celtics (34-19) in a matchup defined by major trade deadline reunions. Just last week, the teams swapped key pieces: Celtics big man Nikola Vučević will face his former Chicago squad for the first time, while high-scoring guard Anfernee Simons returns to Boston after averaging 20 points in his first three games as a Bull.

Boston enters as a heavy 13.5-point favorite, looking to bounce back from a loss to the Knicks over the weekend and tighten their hold on the second seed in the East. Meanwhile, a shorthanded Chicago team—likely still without guards Josh Giddey and Tre Jones due to hamstring injuries—aims to snap a five-game losing streak and improve their 11th-place standing before the All-Star break.

This is the third of three games scheduled between the Bulls and the Celtics this season. Boston won at home against Chicago on January 5, 115-101. The Bulls returned the favor and won in Chicago a couple weeks later on Jan. 24, 2026, 114-111.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Bulls at Celtics

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: TD Garden

TD Garden City: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Network/Streaming: CHSN, NBC Sports Boston

Game Odds: Bulls at Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago Bulls (+470), Boston Celtics (-650)

Chicago Bulls (+470), Boston Celtics (-650) Spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics -13.5 Total: 225.5 points

This game opened Celtics -12.5 with the Total set at 226.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Bulls at Celtics

Chicago Bulls

PG Jaden Ivey

SG Anfernee Simon

SF Isaac Okoro

PF Matas Buzelis

C Guerschon Yabusele

Boston Celtics

PG Derrick White

SG Baylor Scheierman

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Sam Hauser

C Neemias Queta

Injury Report: Bulls at Celtics

Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Josh Giddey (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Tre Jones (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Jalen Smith (calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Noa Essengue (shoulder) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(shoulder) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Zach Collins (toe) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s gam

(back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s gam Neemias Queta (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Trends and Insights: Bulls at Celtics

The Bulls are 9-18 on the road this season

The Celtics are 17-9 at home this season

The Celtics are 29-23-1 ATS this season / 12-14 ATS at home

The Bulls are 24-29-1 ATS this season / 11-16 ATS on the road

The OVER has cashed in 19 of the Celtics’ 53 games this season (19-34)

The OVER has cashed in 27 of the Bulls’ 54 games this season (27-27)

The Bulls are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Anfernee Simons is averaging 19PPG in 2 games since being traded to Chicago

is averaging 19PPG in 2 games since being traded to Chicago Matas Buzelis is averaging 4.6 rebounds in his last 5 games

is averaging 4.6 rebounds in his last 5 games Nikola Vucevic is averaging 11PPG and 9 rebounds in 2 games since arriving in Boston

is averaging 11PPG and 9 rebounds in 2 games since arriving in Boston Sam Hauser is just 4-20 from 3-point range over his last 3 games

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Bulls and Celtics’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -12.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -12.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 225.5

