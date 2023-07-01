Skip navigation
NBA
Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vučević
Nikola
Vucevic
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
08:28
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Nikola Vucevic
CHI
Center
#9
Reports: Bulls, Nikola Vučević agree to extension
Andre Drummond
CHI
Center
#3
Andre Drummond plans to exercise player option
Nikola Vucevic
CHI
Center
#9
Shams: Bulls, Nikola Vucevic open extension talks
Nikola Vucevic
CHI
Center
#9
Nikola Vucevic scores 12 with nine boards vs. Heat
Nikola Vucevic
CHI
Center
#9
Nikola Vucevic records 14/13/4/1/1 line vs Raptors
Bulls agree to three year, $60 million contract extension with Nikola Vucevic
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Towns, is Raptors’ Siakam available?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Bulls reportedly testing the waters of a Zach LaVine trade
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Costas remembers Jordan’s best moments
